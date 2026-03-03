403
Ministry Of Interior: Security Agencies Continue Efficient On-Ground Response
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Interior has affirmed that the competent security agencies are maintaining full operational control of the situation on the ground, operating with utmost efficiency and preparedness to ensure a prompt response and decisive intervention in accordance with approved emergency plans an official statement, the Ministry emphasized the absolute necessity of full and immediate adherence to official instructions, urging the public to remain indoors and to leave their residences strictly in cases of urgent necessity. It further stressed the importance of avoiding proximity to windows and exposed areas as an essential precautionary measure during this phase Ministry emphasized the necessity of relying exclusively on official sources for information and to refrain from circulating rumors or unverified reports Ministry clarified that the activation of alert procedures and the early warning system is based on precise field assessments and security indicators, which may necessitate the prompt implementation of further precautionary measures and an elevated state of readiness Ministry reaffirmed the high level of efficiency and full operational readiness of the national response system, which continues to operate around the clock to ensure the uninterrupted provision of services and to safeguard the security and safety of all.
