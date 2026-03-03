Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ministry Of Interior: Security Agencies Continue Efficient On-Ground Response

Ministry Of Interior: Security Agencies Continue Efficient On-Ground Response


2026-03-03 04:20:43
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Interior has affirmed that the competent security agencies are maintaining full operational control of the situation on the ground, operating with utmost efficiency and preparedness to ensure a prompt response and decisive intervention in accordance with approved emergency plans an official statement, the Ministry emphasized the absolute necessity of full and immediate adherence to official instructions, urging the public to remain indoors and to leave their residences strictly in cases of urgent necessity. It further stressed the importance of avoiding proximity to windows and exposed areas as an essential precautionary measure during this phase Ministry emphasized the necessity of relying exclusively on official sources for information and to refrain from circulating rumors or unverified reports Ministry clarified that the activation of alert procedures and the early warning system is based on precise field assessments and security indicators, which may necessitate the prompt implementation of further precautionary measures and an elevated state of readiness Ministry reaffirmed the high level of efficiency and full operational readiness of the national response system, which continues to operate around the clock to ensure the uninterrupted provision of services and to safeguard the security and safety of all.

MENAFN03032026000067011011ID1110810046



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search