Saham Group Executes A Total Return Swap On Equity To Increase Exposure To TP's (Formerly Teleperformance) Share Capital...

Saham Group, the leading investment firm headquartered in Casablanca, announced on March 2, 2026, that it has entered a total return equity swap (TRS) agreement with a major financial institution for up to €355 million, referencing the ordinary shares of Teleperformance SE (ISIN: FR0000051807). The agreement is expected to mature on September 2, 2026, or earlier if the maximum notional amount is reached, subject to prevailing market conditions.

Saham Group has no intention of acquiring a controlling stake in TP.

About Saham:

Saham is a prominent international investment firm, with a diversified portfolio spanning financial services, customer experience, real estate, education, and agriculture. The group follows a long-term investment approach, focused on sustainable value creation, and disciplined governance standards. Saham notably served as a cornerstone shareholder of Majorel, a global customer experience services provider, supporting its growth prior to its merger with Teleperformance in 2023.

