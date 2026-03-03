Schaeffler Reports Solid Results For 2025
Schaeffler reports solid results for 2025
E-Mobility – Outperformance in battery-electric vehicles
The E-Mobility division's EBIT before special items for 2025 amounted to
Order intake for 2025 amounted to about 15.5 billion euros across all drive types, including 2.0 billion related to battery-electric drives and 8.8 billion related to hybrid drives.
Powertrain & Chassis – EBIT margin before special items at 10.5 percent
The division's EBIT before special items for the reporting period was 933 million euros (pro-forma prior year: 1,101 million euros). This represents an EBIT margin before special items of 10.5 percent (pro-forma prior year: 11.4 percent). One of the factors behind the decrease was the adverse trend in volumes, which was partly offset by strong operational performance and favorable one-off impacts.
Vehicle Lifetime Solutions – EBIT margin at high prior year level
EBIT before special items for the reporting period was 450 million euros (pro-forma prior year: 440 million euros). The EBIT margin before special items of 14.8 percent was flat with prior year when compared on a pro-forma basis (pro-forma prior year: 14.8 percent), with an adverse impact of the revenue mix and foreign exchange rates offset by the favorable impact of volumes and prices.
Bearings & Industrial Solutions – EBIT increased considerably
EBIT before special items amounted to 475 million euros for the same period (pro-forma prior year: 435 million euros). This represents an EBIT margin before special items of 7.5 percent (pro-forma prior year: 6.7 percent). The EBIT margin before special items increased, compared on a pro-forma basis, largely as a result of improved operating performance, particularly at the production plants.
New growth areas – Focus on humanoid robotics and defense business
By 2035, Schaeffler wants to generate up to ten percent of its revenue from new, high-potential activities such as the areas of humanoid robotics and defense. This is founded on the expanded product portfolio which is divided into eight product families and comprises all aspects of motion. In the above growth areas, the company has recently announced partnerships with renowned companies including four humanoid manufacturers (Agility Robotics, Neura Robotics, Humanoid, Leju Robotics) and German defense company Helsing.
Free cash flow – Considerably above prior year level
The key drivers of the favorable trend were improved profitability, consistent working capital management, and a cautious capital expenditure policy overall. Capital expenditures on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (capex) for 2025 were 974 million euros (pro-forma prior year: 1,460 million euros).
“Our target is to continuously increase profitability and thereby our free cash flow. In 2025, we were able to achieve important milestones despite the challenging environment. Progress in integration and improved operational performance, combined with a disciplined investment strategy, were the key drivers of this development,” said Christophe Hannequin, CFO of Schaeffler AG.
The Schaeffler Group's net financial debt amounted to 4,915 million euros as at December 31, 2025 (December 31, 2024: 4,834 million euros). The net financial debt to EBITDA ratio before special items was 2.1 as at the same date (December 31, 2024: 2.5). The ratio of net financial debt to shareholders' equity (gearing ratio) amounted to 160.9 percent. The Schaeffler Group's total assets amounted to 21,028 million euros as at December 31, 2025 (December 31, 2024: 21,370 million euros). The company had a workforce of 110,753 employees worldwide as at the same date (December 31, 2024: 115,055 employees).
The net loss attributable to shareholders of the parent company for 2025 was 424 million euros and was adversely affected by 572 million euros in special items partly due to restructuring costs and impairments of software. Earnings per common share were -0.45 euros. Before special items, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company amounted to 148 million euros.
Proposed dividend – 0.30 euros per share
Outlook – Conservative guidance for 2026
For its E-Mobility division, the group expects revenue for 2026 within a range of approximately 5.2 to 5.8 billion euros, representing constant-currency revenue growth of 4.0 to 16.0 percent. The EBIT margin before special items is expected to amount to -15.0 to -13.0 percent.
For the Powertrain & Chassis division, the Schaeffler Group expects revenue within a range of approximately 8.0 to 8.6 billion euros, representing constant-currency revenue growth within a range of -10.1 to -3.4 percent, while the EBIT margin before special items is forecasted at 10.0 to 12.0 percent.
For the Vehicle Lifetime Solutions division, the group forecasts revenue for 2026 within a range of approximately 3.1 to 3.3 billion euros. This represents constant-currency revenue growth of 3.3 to 10.0 percent. Further, the division's EBIT margin before special items is expected to amount to 13.5 to 15.5 percent.
The Bearings & Industrial Solutions division is expected to generate revenue within a range of approximately 6.2 to 6.7 billion euros, representing constant-currency revenue growth of -3.1 to 4.7 percent, and an EBIT margin before special items of 7.0 to 9.0 percent in 2026.
Forward-looking statements and projections
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial consequences of the plans and events described herein. No one undertakes any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date of this press release. Statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or events should not be taken as representation that such trends or events will continue in the future. The cautionary statements set out above should be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Schaeffler, or persons acting on its behalf, may issue.
Schaeffler Group – We pioneer motion
The Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the field of motion technology for 80 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services for electric mobility, CO2-efficient drives, chassis solutions, and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable – over the entire life cycle. Schaeffler describes its comprehensive range of products and services by means of eight product families: from bearing solutions and all types of linear guidance systems through to repair and monitoring services. With around 110,000 employees and more than 250 locations in 55 countries, Schaeffler is one of the world's largest family-owned companies and ranks among Germany's most innovative companies.
[1] The pro-forma comparative amounts are based on the assumption that Vitesco was acquired as at January 1, 2024, and is therefore included in full in the prior year amounts. For further information, see the 2025 annual report, pg. i41. The above pro-forma amounts 2024 and the related information were not subject to the financial statement audit.
[2] Includes one-off Vitesco payments related to Contract Manufacturing business, primarily driven by payment terms adjustments.
03.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
