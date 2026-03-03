The Banyan Celebrates Annual Day With“The Great Library Adventure” Marks Launch Of Libraries Across All Day Care Centres

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India The Banyan Preschool & Day Care celebrated its Annual Day on 28th February, 2026 at the Shri Ram Centre, Mandi House, with a heart-warming programme themed“ The Great Library Adventure” The event marked an important milestone for the organisation with the introduction of dedicated libraries across all The Banyan day care centres in Delhi NCR.



The Banyan Annual Day Celebration



The theme was thoughtfully designed to celebrate the launch of this new initiative while reinforcing the importance of books and reading in early childhood. At The Banyan, the belief is that even at the age of two, a book can spark imagination, build language, and awaken curiosity. For young children, a library is not merely a room, but a magical space where stories come alive and dreams begin.



The Annual Day programme featured creative performances by children aged 2 to 6 years, inspired by stories and picture books. Through interactive storytelling, picture reading, and dramatized enactments, the young performers brought the theme to life, reflecting the school's focus on joyful, child-centred learning.



The event was graced by Mr. Arvinder Singh Lovely, Chief Guest, who highlighted the growing relevance of quality day care facilities in today's social landscape. He said,“With the government's emphasis on day care facilities, such centres have become a strong support system for working parents. But with this opportunity comes a great responsibility - to ensure safety, care, and quality early education for every child.” He also appreciated The Banyan's efforts in providing a nurturing environment and acknowledged how initiatives like these help ease parents' anxieties.



The occasion was further honoured by the presence of Mr. Shyam Sunder Agarwal, Ex-Mayor, Delhi, as Guest of Honour. The school was also privileged to welcome Mr. Sumit Verma, Founder of Bharat Delhi Education Forum (School Yatra), and Mr. Rohit Patel, Principal, Little Flowers Group of Schools, as Special Guests.



Swati Jain, Director, The Banyan, speaking at the event, emphasised the role of early exposure to books in shaping lifelong learners. She shared that the introduction of libraries across centres is a step toward making reading a natural and joyful part of every child's daily routine.



Swati Jain addressing the gathering, said,“Books are a child's first best friend. Our libraries are not quiet rooms. In fact, they are magical spaces where curiosity takes root, imagination grows and a child's love for learning begins. By creating joyful, story-led experiences, we want reading to become a happy, everyday habit for our youngest learners.”



The Banyan also expressed heartfelt gratitude to its dedicated teachers and staff, whose commitment and creativity made both the library initiative and the Annual Day performances possible. The celebration marked a proud and meaningful moment for The Banyan community - a reaffirmation of its commitment to nurturing young minds through care, creativity, and a strong foundation in learning.



About The Banyan Preschool & Day Care

Founded in 2003, The Banyan is a chain of corporate preschools and day care centres across Delhi NCR. The organisation is committed to holistic, value-based early childhood education, combining play, stories, and structured learning to support the social, emotional, and cognitive development of children aged 2-6 years.