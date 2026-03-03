Techmediabreaks SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) (Frankfurt: 5OV0) Appoints Matt Mccrann As CEO Of U.S. Subsidiary

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of SPARC AI Inc. and may include paid advertising.

SPARC AI (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) (Frankfurt: 5OV0), developer of the Overwatch GPS-denied navigation and targeting platform, has appointed Matt McCrann as Chief Executive Officer of its U.S. subsidiary to lead North American expansion and deepen engagement with U.S. defense, federal and allied government customers. McCrann previously served as CEO of DroneShield's U.S. subsidiary, where he established and scaled operations during a period of significant revenue growth across federal markets. In his new role, he will focus on building U.S. operational infrastructure, advancing field evaluations and pilot programs, aligning with procurement pathways and forming partnerships with defense primes and system integrators to support adoption of the Overwatch platform across air, land and maritime domains.

To view the full press release, visit

About SPARC AI Inc.

SPARC AI designs and develops high tech solutions for GPS denied environments that enhance perception and awareness. The Company has developed an innovative Target Acquisition System and Autonomous Flight solution for drones without requiring GPS, satellite, lidar, radar, image recognition or any other complex hardware or software solution.

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire (“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-

TechMediaWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

TechMediaWire is powered by IBN

The latest news and updates relating toare available in the company's newsroom at