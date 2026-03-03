Techmediabreaks SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) (Frankfurt: 5OV0) Appoints Matt Mccrann As CEO Of U.S. Subsidiary
SPARC AI (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) (Frankfurt: 5OV0), developer of the Overwatch GPS-denied navigation and targeting platform, has appointed Matt McCrann as Chief Executive Officer of its U.S. subsidiary to lead North American expansion and deepen engagement with U.S. defense, federal and allied government customers. McCrann previously served as CEO of DroneShield's U.S. subsidiary, where he established and scaled operations during a period of significant revenue growth across federal markets. In his new role, he will focus on building U.S. operational infrastructure, advancing field evaluations and pilot programs, aligning with procurement pathways and forming partnerships with defense primes and system integrators to support adoption of the Overwatch platform across air, land and maritime domains.
About SPARC AI Inc.
SPARC AI designs and develops high tech solutions for GPS denied environments that enhance perception and awareness. The Company has developed an innovative Target Acquisition System and Autonomous Flight solution for drones without requiring GPS, satellite, lidar, radar, image recognition or any other complex hardware or software solution.NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SPAIF are available in the company's newsroom at SPAIF
