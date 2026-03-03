Agriculture Ministry Licenses 916 Livestock, Poultry Projects In February

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation announced that it had issued 916 operating licences-both renewals and first-time permits-for livestock, feed, and poultry projects, as well as milk collection centres.

Tarek Suleiman, head of the Livestock and Poultry Development Sector at the ministry, said the licences included 264 permits to engage in cattle rearing for small breeders, in compliance with all biosecurity and biosafety controls and requirements inside and around these activities and projects, in coordination with the General Organisation for Veterinary Services.

Suleiman said that during February, EGP 297.36m in disbursements was approved for 425 beneficiaries to raise and fatten 4,251 head of cattle under the National Veal Project. This brought total financing to EGP 10.35bn in February, benefiting 45,353 beneficiaries-small breeders, young graduates and women-to raise 526,760 head of cattle in villages under the presidential“Haya Karima” initiative for rural development.

He added that 513 registrations were approved for feed blends, additives and concentrates, including 317 local registrations and 196 imported registrations, in accordance with scientific standards, regulatory requirements and specifications. This was carried out in cooperation with the Regional Centre for Food and Feed, and the Animal Production Research Institute. In addition, 40 technical approvals were issued to establish new livestock and poultry projects in line with preventive distancing and biosecurity requirements in desert hinterland areas.

Suleiman also said technical support was provided and homogeneity tests were carried out, in cooperation with the Regional Centre for Food and Feed and relevant agricultural directorates, for 76 feed factories across 178 production line units producing poultry, livestock and fish feed in a number of governorates. This is a preparatory step towards issuing operating licences for feed production that meets standard specifications and achieves the highest performance rates for poultry, livestock and fish across various governorates.

He stressed that coordination will continue with all relevant supervisory and regulatory bodies, alongside intensive and surprise inspection campaigns targeting feed factories, warehouses and raw materials. During February, 21 campaigns were conducted across 39 feed factories and stores in several governorates to detect any hoarding or withholding of goods aimed at raising prices, and to verify that feed is being supplied to the local market in line with registrations approved by the Agriculture Ministry and manufactured in facilities licensed by the ministry. Laboratory tests and analyses were also conducted on samples of manufactured feed blends and the raw materials used in their composition, with all deterrent legal measures taken against violations and violators.

He said approvals were also granted for the export of fish feed, feed additives and poultry products, as well as frozen poultry-quail, duck, pigeon and turkey-to a number of Arab and foreign countries.

Suleiman noted that mechanised operating licences for livestock, poultry and feed activities and projects can be obtained through digital platforms, including the ministry's official page, the Egypt Digital platform, and mobile applications related to government services, to facilitate and simplify application procedures and enable licences and services to be issued electronically quickly and smoothly.