Electricity Minister Reassures Mps On National Grid Security, Supply Stability

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat met with Hesham Badawi, Speaker of the House of Representatives, ahead of his scheduled appearance before the Energy and Environment Committee, as part of ongoing coordination between the government and Parliament.

The meeting was held at Parliament headquarters prior to the committee session chaired by Tarek El Molla, in the presence of several MPs.

During the discussions, Esmat outlined the ministry's strategy to safeguard the security and sustainability of electricity supply, advance the energy transition, expand renewable energy utilisation, and improve service quality for citizens.

The minister reassured lawmakers about the performance of the national electricity system across generation, transmission and distribution, stressing that the grid remains secure and capable of delivering stable and uninterrupted power at all voltage levels and for various uses nationwide.

He presented a comprehensive overview of the sector's forthcoming action plan, which focuses on diversifying power generation sources to include thermal, wind, solar and nuclear energy. Esmat also reviewed the National Energy Strategy, highlighting close coordination with the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources to gradually reduce reliance on fossil fuels and accelerate the deployment of renewable energy.

Discussions also addressed efforts to enhance private sector participation and attract further domestic and foreign investment in renewable energy projects. Esmat emphasised measures to support local manufacturing, promote technology transfer and increase the local content component in renewable energy developments, in line with the state's broader industrial localisation agenda.

In addition, the minister reviewed steps taken to improve electricity services, including raising supply quality standards, strengthening monitoring and follow-up mechanisms, expanding the installation of prepaid meters and accelerating the rollout of smart meters.

Efforts to boost energy efficiency, rationalise consumption and expand electricity interconnection projects with neighbouring countries and African partners were also discussed.

The meeting further examined plans to modernise and upgrade the national grid to meet rising demand driven by agricultural, industrial and urban development projects under Egypt's sustainable development strategy, reinforcing the sector's readiness to support long-term economic growth.