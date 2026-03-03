Gold Extends Gains Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions
Spot gold advanced by 1% to reach $5,377.21 per ounce, maintaining strong upward momentum.
US gold futures for April delivery climbed 1.5% to $5,391.90 per ounce.
Among other precious metals, spot silver rose 1.4% to $90.67 per ounce, after touching its highest level in more than four weeks in the previous session.
Spot platinum gained 0.6% to $2,316.50 per ounce, while palladium increased 1.6% to $1,795.08 per ounce.
