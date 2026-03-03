Gold Extends Gains Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Gold prices extended their rally for a fifth consecutive session on Tuesday, as investors sought safe-haven assets amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Spot gold advanced by 1% to reach $5,377.21 per ounce, maintaining strong upward momentum.

US gold futures for April delivery climbed 1.5% to $5,391.90 per ounce.

Among other precious metals, spot silver rose 1.4% to $90.67 per ounce, after touching its highest level in more than four weeks in the previous session.

Spot platinum gained 0.6% to $2,316.50 per ounce, while palladium increased 1.6% to $1,795.08 per ounce.

