EPAM STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating EPAM Systems, Inc. On Behalf Of EPAM Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

What's Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against EPAM Systems, Inc. (“EPAM” or the“Company”) (NYSE:EPAM) on behalf of EPAM stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether EPAM has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:



On February 19, 2026, EPAM reported its financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2025. On an earnings call that same day, EPAM's Chief Financial Officer acknowledged a decline in revenue from the largest customer of EPAM's NEORIS business, indicating that the "customer was going to ramp down business between Q4 and Q1."

On this news, EPAM's stock price fell $9.20 per share, or 6.61%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $129.96 per share on February 23, 2026.



