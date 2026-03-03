Care@Home 4 Life Announces The Appointment Of Industry Veteran Daniel Peters As Regional Sales Director

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Peters brings over 15 years of senior care and financial expertise to advance Care@Home 4 Life's mission of keeping seniors safely in the homes they love.

Miami, FL, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Care@Home 4 Life, the pioneering company behind the Care@Home GuaranteeTM, has appointed Daniel Peters as its new Regional Sales Director. Peters brings over 15 years of comprehensive leadership experience in the senior care industry, reinforcing the company's commitment to providing innovative financial and care solutions that allow seniors to age in place with independence, comfort, and dignity.







Daniel Peters, Care@Home 4 Life Regional Sales Director

Peters began his career in senior care in Los Angeles, CA, in 2010. Over the past decade and a half, he has developed a top-to-bottom understanding of home care agency operations. His track record includes serving in vital leadership roles, including Executive Director, Vice President of Sales, and Director of National Contracts.

Peters has worked closely with families and seniors across a range of senior care settings, giving him firsthand insight into the practical and financial factors that often shape long-term care decisions. Throughout his career, he has conducted hundreds of in-person consultations with families and aging adults, helping them understand in-home support needs.

In his new role, Peters will play a crucial role in expanding the reach of the Care@Home GuaranteeTM, educating families and advisors on how this debt-free, fully protected solution enables seniors to securely remain in their homes. His firsthand experience with the limitations of traditional financial products positions him to advocate for Care@Home 4 Life's revolutionary model, ensuring that no family has to choose between quality care and the place they call home.

To learn more about Care@Home 4 Life's services and care planning approach, please visit .

About Care@Home 4 Life

Care@Home 4 Life is dedicated to solving the immense financial challenges of aging in place. Through its flagship Care@Home GuaranteeTM, the company allows seniors to use the equity in their homes to pay for unlimited platinum-level Care@Home ServicesTM and a guaranteed Care@Home IncomeTM for life. With everything prepaid and non-cancellable, and the title securely overseen by a licensed escrow agent, Care@Home 4 Life provides a fully protected guarantee that seniors can maintain their independence, comfort, and dignity in their own homes for the rest of their lives.





Media Contact:

Company: Care@Home 4 Life

Phone: (305) 487-8416

Email: ...

Website:

