MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid shifting cryptocurrency market liquidity and increasing institutional oversight in early 2026, Zoomex has announced a strategic enhancement of its core trading infrastructure. The upgrade focuses on refining execution efficiency, improving liquidity routing, and strengthening overall system resilience under volatile market conditions. By integrating AI-powered optimisation tools within its existing framework, Zoomex aims to enhance order precision and maintain consistent performance across global markets.

Instead of pursuing complexity, Zoomex's upgrade prioritises clarity of execution, predictable performance, and system transparency - principles that are increasingly valued as the digital asset market matures. As institutional participation expands and regulatory expectations rise, the company stated that continued investment in execution quality and infrastructure stability will remain central to its long-term development strategy.

AI-Enhanced Execution in a Liquidity-Sensitive Market

Liquidity fragmentation has defined the first quarter of 2026, with capital moving dynamically across venues. In such conditions, latency, routing precision, and depth access materially influence outcomes.

Zoomex reports interface latency below 10 milliseconds, supported by a high-performance matching engine built to sustain consistency during volatile periods. Beyond raw speed, the platform embeds AI-driven optimisation into its execution layer.

Artificial intelligence operates within the exchange's dual liquidity framework, analysing real-time order book depth, volatility patterns, and imbalance signals to optimise routing and reduce slippage. Rather than serving as a predictive marketing tool, AI is positioned as an infrastructure stabiliser.

The platform's COSIGN analytics component applies machine learning and pattern recognition across continuous 24/7 market data flows. The objective is structural optimisation reinforcing execution transparency, minimising information asymmetry, and strengthening operational resilience in fast-moving derivatives markets.

Dual Liquidity Pool Model

Zoomex utilises a dual liquidity pool structure that combines internal liquidity with aggregated external market depth. In volatile conditions where single-source venues may experience spread widening or execution gaps, diversified depth sourcing can enhance pricing continuity.

According to platform disclosures, during periods of extreme market stress the architecture can maintain up to 30% greater effective order book redundancy compared to single-source exchanges. For leveraged derivatives traders, this additional redundancy functions as a buffer against sudden liquidity compression.

AI supports the model by continuously monitoring liquidity distribution across both pools, adjusting routing pathways in real time to stabilise pricing and minimise slippage. The result is not simply expanded depth, but a resilience layer designed for liquidity-sensitive markets.

Simplicity as Infrastructure Strategy

While institutional-grade performance is critical, usability remains central to risk control. Zoomex structures its product philosophy around three pillars: simple, user-friendly, and fast.

The interface emphasises real-time asset visibility, traceable order results, and coherent balance display. Rather than layering complexity, the design seeks to reduce cognitive friction a key factor during volatile trading conditions.

Optional identity verification is available within its compliance framework, reflecting ongoing industry efforts to balance regulatory alignment with accessible onboarding pathways.

Security and Regulatory Alignment

Institutional caution remains elevated in 2026 following prior liquidity stress events across centralised venues. As a result, regulatory positioning and independent audits are increasingly expected baseline standards.

Zoomex holds registrations including Canada MSB, U.S. MSB, U.S. NFA, and Australia AUSTRAC, and has completed security testing with blockchain security firm Hacken. Asset protection operates through a multi-signature cold and hot wallet framework designed to reduce single-point vulnerabilities.

Such measures reflect the growing expectation that execution performance must be matched by custody clarity and regulatory alignment.

Brand Positioning and Global Visibility

Zoomex has expanded its global visibility through partnerships including its role as an official crypto exchange partner of the Haas F1 Team and its global ambassador collaboration with goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. These affiliations align the platform's brand identity with themes of precision, discipline, and rule-based execution attributes increasingly associated with algorithmic trading infrastructure.

Zoomex's Positioning Within the 2026 Trading Landscape

In 2026, transparency and fairness have become defining criteria for exchange evaluation. Users and institutions alike are prioritising platforms that clearly expose execution logic, custody mechanisms, and settlement outcomes.

Zoomex appears to be aligning around three structural priorities:



Low-latency, high-performance trade execution

Transparent and traceable order infrastructure Regulatory and security alignment to meet institutional standards



Transparency extends beyond interface clarity. The platform references mechanisms such as Transparent Vault to improve asset custody visibility and digital profit flow logic to clarify how value moves from execution to account balance. Its“Position = Account” framework simplifies settlement presentation, reducing ambiguity between closed positions and available funds.

Rather than centring on a single feature category, Zoomex integrates AI-supported optimisation within an architecture built on fairness mechanisms, traceable execution, and structural resilience.

As global oversight tightens and liquidity dynamics evolve, exchanges emphasising execution clarity, redundancy, and operational transparency are likely to remain competitive in the 2026 trading cycle.

About Zoomex

Founded in 2021, Zoomex

Guided by its core values of“Simple × User-Friendly × Fast,” Zoomex emphasises fairness, transparent execution, and clear asset visibility. The platform holds regulatory registrations including Canada MSB, U.S. MSB, U.S. NFA, and Australia AUSTRAC, and has completed security audits conducted by Hacken. Asset protection operates through a multi-signature cold and hot wallet system. Zoomex is an official crypto exchange partner of the Haas F1 Team and maintains a global exclusive brand ambassador partnership with Emiliano Martínez.

Learn More About Zoomex

Twitter:

Telegram:

Youtube: @ZoomexYoutube

Instagram:

Contact Details:

...

Disclaimer:This sponsored content is provided by the content provider and does not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. The information is shared for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency and mining-related activities carry risks, including the potential loss of capital, and readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and seek professional advice where appropriate. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to media platform and publisher assume no responsibility for any losses or claims arising from reliance on this content. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at