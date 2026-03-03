403
Pakistan's Leader Denounces US-Israeli Iran Strikes
(MENAFN) Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari delivered a forceful condemnation of the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran on Monday, calling on all parties to "exercise maximum restraint, to uphold international law, and to respect the territorial integrity of all brotherly nations."
Speaking before a joint session of parliament in the capital Islamabad, Zardari did not hold back: "We strongly condemn the war being waged on Iran while negotiations were under way…. We have reaffirmed our support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our brotherly nation."
The Pakistani president described his country as "deeply" troubled by the rapidly deteriorating situation across the Middle East, stressing that Islamabad has consistently opposed unilateral military action against any sovereign state.
Notably, Zardari extended his criticism beyond the US-Israeli strikes — also rebuking Iran's retaliatory drone and missile assaults on multiple Gulf nations, urging "negotiated solutions that choose peace and restraint" to spare the region from a "deepening crisis."
"The sooner stability returns to the region, the sooner the world can go back to the business of rebuilding lives and fractured trust. I urge the need to exercise maximum restraint, to uphold international law, and to respect the territorial integrity of all brotherly nations," Zardari said.
The remarks come as the conflict's toll grows increasingly severe. Joint US-Israeli airstrikes — which have been ongoing since Saturday — have claimed the lives of several senior Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran's subsequent retaliatory strikes on US-linked Gulf targets have left four American service members dead and four others critically wounded. The Iranian Red Crescent places the overall Iranian death toll from the strikes at 555.
The remarks come as the conflict's toll grows increasingly severe. Joint US-Israeli airstrikes — which have been ongoing since Saturday — have claimed the lives of several senior Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran's subsequent retaliatory strikes on US-linked Gulf targets have left four American service members dead and four others critically wounded. The Iranian Red Crescent places the overall Iranian death toll from the strikes at 555.
