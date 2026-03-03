Zero Gunk Achieves Five-Star Customer Satisfaction Rating Across All Oven Cleaning Services In Manch

MENAFN - Market Press Release) March 2, 2026 6:31 am - Manchester-based professional oven cleaning company celebrates consistent five-star reviews from customers across Greater Manchester

MANCHESTER, England - Zero Gunk, the premier professional oven cleaning and domestic deep kitchen cleaning company founded by local entrepreneur Owen Rowe, is proud to announce it has achieved a consistent five-star customer satisfaction rating. Operating out of its headquarters at 45 Lever St, Manchester (M1 1FN), the company has rapidly cemented its reputation as the region's top choice for a comprehensive range of valeting services, including standard oven cleaning, range oven cleaning, hob cleaning, extractor cleaning, and full domestic deep kitchen cleaning.

This significant milestone is based on verified customer reviews collected through independent review platforms. Manchester residents have consistently praised the unparalleled quality of the results, the courteous professionalism of the cleaning technicians, the strict use of safe, non-toxic cleaning products, and the exceptional value for money demonstrated across all service categories. In a highly competitive market, Zero Gunk stands out by consistently exceeding client expectations and restoring even the most heavily soiled appliances to a showroom-like condition.

"Every five-star review represents a Manchester homeowner who trusted us with their kitchen, and that trust is something we take very seriously," said Owen Rowe, founder of Zero Gunk. "We've built this business on the principle that every single oven clean, hob clean, and extractor clean should meet the same exacting standard-whether it's a single oven in a studio flat or a massive six-burner range in a bustling family home."

Zero Gunk attributes its flawless customer satisfaction record to a multi-layered approach to service excellence. This includes a substantial investment in continuous technician training, ensuring staff are well-versed in handling all major appliance brands safely and effectively. Furthermore, the company proudly champions the exclusive use of eco-friendly, fume-free cleaning products. Unlike traditional harsh supermarket chemicals, Zero Gunk's biodegradable solutions are completely safe for children and pets, leaving no lingering chemical odours and allowing homeowners to use their ovens immediately after the service is completed.

Beyond individual appliance valeting, the company's domestic deep kitchen cleaning service has also seen a surge in popularity. This comprehensive service targets hard-to-reach areas, effortlessly degreasing cabinets, sanitising worktops, and eliminating hidden bacteria to provide a hygienic and revitalised culinary environment.

"Our commitment to transparent pricing with no hidden charges means our customers know exactly what they are paying for from the moment they book," Rowe added. "We believe that a premium service shouldn't come with unpleasant surprises."

Manchester residents looking to rejuvenate their kitchens can read verified Zero Gunk customer reviews and easily book oven cleaning, hob cleaning, extractor cleaning, or domestic deep kitchen cleaning services online

For specialised enquiries or to request a quote, prospective customers can call 07520 692403

Based in the heart of Manchester, Zero Gunk is an independent, locally owned cleaning specialist dedicated to professional appliance valeting and intensive kitchen deep cleans. Founded by Owen Rowe, the company prioritises environmentally friendly practices, unparalleled customer service, and outstanding cleaning results for residential properties throughout Greater Manchester.

Owen Rowe

Founder, Zero Gunk

45 Lever St, Manchester, M1 1FN

Phone: 07520 692403

Email:...

Website: