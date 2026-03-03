403
Kyrgyzstan Vows to Contest EU Penalties on Trade with Russia
(MENAFN) Kyrgyzstan says it is prepared to take legal action against the European Union if the bloc imposes sanctions over alleged re-exports of European goods to Russia, as stated by reports.
First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Daniyar Amangeldiev says Brussels has not provided “appropriate mechanisms” for Kyrgyzstan to prove compliance and avoid potential penalties.
“This decision will have consequences for our image. If such a decision is made, we will be ready to challenge it in court,” he said. “There must be rules for us to follow. If the rules have not been formulated, how can we play by them?”
While acknowledging that some goods have transited through Kyrgyzstan and later reached Russia, Amangeldiev emphasizes that authorities remain committed to preventing any sanctions circumvention.
“We are not in favour of adding fuel to this conflict. Therefore, we are categorically opposed to the trade in goods that are prohibited,” he said, noting that any punitive measures should target specific violations rather than the country as a whole.
Amangeldiev adds that Kyrgyzstan submitted a package of documents to the EU in February outlining its compliance efforts, but Brussels has yet to clarify how Kyrgyz banks could be removed from sanctions lists.
The remarks follow comments by the EU Sanctions Envoy David Sullivan, who said the bloc suspects Kyrgyzstan of re-exporting European goods to Russia in breach of EU sanctions.
Speaking at a news conference in Bishkek, Sullivan cited concerns over a sharp rise in imports of radio equipment and machinery into Kyrgyzstan.
Amangeldiev attributes much of the increase to high-value agreements with European partners, including contracts related to hydropower plant construction.
