Nitish Kumar's Son Nishant Set For Political Debut, Says JD(U)

Janata Dal (United) leader Neeraj Kumar on Tuesday said the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar should definitely enter politics. This came after Bihar Minister Shrawon Kumar confirmed that Nishant Kumar will join the party on the occasion of Holi and would be given a big responsibility. Neeraj Kumar also suggested that Nishant Kumar is eligible to go to the Rajya Sabha.

Speaking with ANI, he said, "It is the expectation of party workers that such a person should enter politics...Such people should definitely enter politics. The party's top leadership will decide who will go to the Rajya Sabha. But can anyone question his eligibility? Is there an allegation of corruption? If there is no such thing, then such people should definitely enter public life."

"If you compare Tejashwi Yadav and Nishant, Tejashwi Yadav has cases registered against him in four states. Nishant Kumar is far ahead in education. So there is no comparison between the two. Now the youth of Bihar are waiting to see when Nishant will enter active politics," he added.

JD(U) Minister Confirms Holi Debut

Earlier, Shrawon Kumar, in a telephonic conversation with ANI, said the move comes in response to demands from party workers and the people of Bihar. "On the occasion of Holi, and as per the demand of the youth of Bihar and JD(U) workers, Nishant Kumar is coming full-fledged to join the party. The party will decide what responsibility he will carry, but one thing I am telling you, he is going to be given big responsibility. We are very happy," Shrawon Kumar said.

More Leaders Welcome Entry

Addressing speculation about Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar, joining the Janata Dal (United), Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary on Tuesday said Nishant should enter active politics. Choudhary described him as an educated engineer who mirrors Nitish Kumar's body language, decency, and simplicity.

History of Speculation

Speculations about Nishant Kumar's political entry have persisted since the National Democratic Alliance secured a landslide victory in Bihar during the 2025 assembly polls. In December 2025, JD(U) Working President Sanjay Jha, in Nishant Kumar's presence, said that party members and supporters want him to work for the party. He added that the timing of his entry is Nishant's decision. (ANI)

