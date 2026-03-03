403
US Embassy in Bahrain Keeps Doors Shut Amid Rising Regional Conflict
(MENAFN) The US Embassy in Bahrain announced Monday that it "remains closed for the time being" due to ongoing tensions in the region.
In a statement posted on the social media platform X, the embassy said it would provide updates when normal operations resume.
The mission advised residents indoors to move to the lowest level of a building, away from exterior walls and windows. Those outside were instructed to seek shelter in reinforced structures or, if none are available, lie down and cover their heads.
The embassy also recommended avoiding debris after attacks, steering clear of demonstrations or large gatherings, and monitoring official news sources for updates.
The closure follows a large-scale US and Israeli strike on Iran on Saturday, which reportedly killed several senior Iranian figures, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Tehran has launched drone and missile attacks targeting Israel and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.
