Dubai Police, RTA Allow Trucks To Use All Emirate's Roads, Except 2 Tunnels, 'Round The Clock'

Move is aimed at supporting the logistics sector and ensuring the smooth flow of supply chains

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Police have announced that trucks will be permitted to use all roads across the emirate around the clock until Wednesday evening, March 4, 2026, in a move aimed at supporting the logistics sector and ensuring the smooth flow of supply chains.

The temporary measure allows heavy vehicles to operate without the usual time-based restrictions, helping transport and logistics companies maintain operations efficiently during the specified period.

However, the exemption does not apply to the Airport Tunnel and Al Shindagha Tunnel, where existing traffic restrictions will remain in place to safeguard road safety and maintain smooth traffic flow along the two key corridors.

Authorities said the decision forms part of ongoing efforts to support economic and commercial activity in line with Dubai's fast-paced environment and to further strengthen the emirate's logistical readiness.

The RTA and Dubai Police confirmed that regular truck restriction regulations will resume on Thursday, March 5, 2026, in accordance with approved rules.

They urged truck drivers and transport companies to adhere to traffic instructions and applicable regulations, and to cooperate with relevant authorities to ensure high standards of road safety and seamless traffic movement across Dubai's roads.



