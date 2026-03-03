KFSH Performs Stereoelectroencephalography On Toddler Under The Age Of Two

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Saudi Arabia, Riyadh

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH) has successfully performed stereoelectroencephalography (SEEG) on a toddler under the age of two. The child, who has tuberous sclerosis complex complicated by severe drug-resistant epilepsy, underwent the intervention after medical therapy failed to control her recurrent seizures.

SEEG enabled precise localization of three epileptic foci, allowing the medical team to proceed with definitive surgical treatment during the same operative course. Two craniotomies were performed to resect the epileptogenic regions, resulting in an excellent clinical outcome and discharge home two days later.

Performing SEEG at this age required exceptional precision due to the small skull size, limited surgical corridors, and heightened safety considerations. Fewer than five comparable cases worldwide in children under two have been documented in medical literature, underscoring the rarity and complexity of the intervention.

The achievement reflects highly coordinated multidisciplinary collaboration among pediatric neurosurgery, epilepsy neurology, neurophysiology, pediatric anesthesia, specialized nursing, and critical care teams, supported by advanced stereotactic planning and navigation technologies, reinforcing KFSH's position as a regional center of excellence in advanced pediatric epilepsy surgery.

