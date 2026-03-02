403
Qatar Shura Council Condemns Iranian Attack
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, March 2 (KUNA) -- Qatar's Shura Council strongly condemned Monday the Iranian attack targeting Qatari territory since Saturday with ballistic missiles and drones.
In a statement following its regular weekly session chaired by Speaker Hassan Al-Ghanem, the Council described the attack as a flagrant violation of national sovereignty and a dangerous escalation undermining regional security and stability.
It said the assault contravenes principles of good neighborliness, international law and the UN Charter.
The Council commended the Ministries of Defense, Interior and Foreign Affairs, and other authorities for handling the repercussions, praising the Armed Forces' readiness and professionalism in intercepting repeated missile waves.
It pointed to Qatar's consistent role in facilitating dialogue between Iran and the international community and its commitment to resolving disputes through peaceful means.
The Council renewed its call for an immediate halt to attacks and a return to dialogue to safeguard regional security.
It also condemned similar attacks on Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, the UAE, Bahrain, Jordan and Lebanon, expressing full solidarity and support for their security and sovereignty. (end)
