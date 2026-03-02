AV Access Launches 4KEX100-BYOM: A 4K Dual Monitor KVM Extender For Smarter Meeting Room Collaboration

MENAFN - GetNews)



""AV Access is proud to introduce the 4KEX100-BYOM, designed to simplify meeting room setups and empower hybrid collaboration. It's the perfect solution for organizations that need reliable 4K visuals, dual monitor support, and long-distance connectivity in one device.” - Bill Liao, CTO of AV Access"AV Access introduces the 4KEX100-BYOM, a versatile 4K dual monitor KVM extender designed to simplify meeting room setups. With support for dual sources, dual monitors, USB-C connectivity with up to 100W power delivery and 5Gbps data transfer, plus transmission distances up to 100m/330ft, the 4KEX100-BYOM empowers teams to collaborate more effectively in hybrid and enterprise environments.

AV Access, a global leader in Pro AV and AV over IP solutions, proudly announces the release of the 4KEX100-BYOM. This advanced extender is engineered to streamline modern meeting spaces by combining high-resolution video, flexible device switching, and long-distance connectivity. Ideal for hybrid collaboration, training centers, and enterprise conferencing, the 4KEX100-BYOM ensures participants can share content and communicate seamlessly.

Works with Dual Sources and Dual Monitors

The 4KEX100-BYOM KVM extender allows users to connect both a laptop and a desktop, switching between sources with ease. With dual monitor output, teams can extend or mirror content across two displays, ensuring presentations, video calls, and shared documents are visible to all participants.

Its USB-C input provides a single-cable solution for video, audio, data transfer at speeds up to 5Gbps, and up to 100W of power delivery to keep laptops charged during extended sessions. This integration reduces cable clutter and simplifies connectivity, making it easier for participants to join meetings and share content quickly.







"We designed the 4KEX100-BYOM to meet the growing demand for flexible, high-performance meeting room solutions,” said Bill Liao, CTO of AV Access.“With dual source support, dual monitor output, and USB-C connectivity, it gives users the freedom to collaborate without worrying about compatibility or power issues.”

Up to 100m/330ft Transmission Range

The 4KEX100-BYOM 4K dual monitor KVM extender is built on DisplayLink technology, supporting 4K@60Hz video and USB signal extension over a single Cat 6a/7 cable, with transmission distances of up to 100m/330ft. This makes it ideal for larger meeting rooms, auditoriums, and training centers where long cable runs are required.

In addition, the extender allows users to connect up to 6x USB 3.2 devices-such as keyboards, mice, touch screens, cameras, and speakerphones-ensuring smooth collaboration and responsive control across multiple peripherals.

"The 4KEX100-BYOM HDMI/USB-C KVM extender is now available for pre-sale at a discounted price of $390.99, with 15% off during the promotion period,” added Bill Liao.“By combining DisplayLink technology, long-range transmission, and support for multiple USB devices, it provides organizations with a reliable and efficient solution for modern meeting spaces.”

About AV Access

AV Access is a global leader in Pro AV and AV over IP solutions, offering a diverse range of products, including HDMI/KVM extenders, splitters, switchers, KVM switches, AV over IP solutions, and wireless conferencing systems. Since its inception, the company has been committed to delivering high-quality AV products at competitive pricing, providing seamless audiovisual experiences for users worldwide.

AV Access continues to innovate, developing cutting-edge solutions for smart home, corporate, education, retail, entertainment, healthcare, and more. Backed by a strong R&D team, a robust supply chain, and an expert management team, AV Access is a trusted partner in AV technology. Learn more at