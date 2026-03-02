MENAFN - GetNews)



As short-form video dominates Meta, TikTok, and Instagram, Stockholm-based Adsome Film has firmly established itself as the go-to AI video production agency for performance brands. By obsessing over measurable outcomes rather than just cinematic vanity metrics, Adsome Film delivers a proven formula: blending high-production AI video with native, raw-looking AI User-Generated Content (UGC). Delivered in just seven business days with no studio or crew, this high-volume approach drastically reduces costs while feeding social algorithms exactly what they need to scale Return on Ad Spend (ROAS).

The Outcome: Cost Savings and Unprecedented ROAS

Producing enough high-quality video content to stay competitive remains the biggest operational bottleneck for direct-to-consumer brands. Traditional video production-often costing between $5,000 and $50,000 and taking weeks per deliverable-kills a brand's ability to test rapidly.

Adsome Film fundamentally changes this math. By leveraging advanced generative AI, Adsome Film strips away the logistical friction of traditional shoots, driving immense cost savings. But the true value is the outcome: the ability to launch up to 20 unique ad variations in a single week. This allows brands to find winning creatives faster, lower their Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC), and consistently increase ROAS.

Why Relying Only on Premium Creative Damages Potential

While beautiful, highly stylized 3D renders and cinematic commercials look great in a portfolio, relying exclusively on premium aesthetics can actually damage a brand's scaling potential. Modern consumers have developed ad blindness to overly polished content.

Adsome recognizes that the highest-converting ads often don't look like ads at all. To truly disrupt the feed, brands need native, unpolished creative that blends seamlessly into the user's timeline. Adsome's performance packages engineer these exact pattern-interrupts using AI, including hyper-realistic "AI selfie" videos paired with testimonial overlays, native-looking videos featuring discount offers written directly on the talent, and "shot on smartphone" aesthetics that mimic organic viral trends.

The Winning Formula: Blending High-Production with Native AI

Meta and TikTok algorithms actively reward accounts that test diverse creative at scale. Adsome strongly recommends running both premium and native styles simultaneously, as a mixed-creative approach is proven to maximize algorithmic delivery.

Adsome's standardized performance packages equip brands with a diversified creative arsenal, including cinematic studio-quality AI renders to build trust, alongside raw, authentic-feeling AI UGC that stops the scroll and drives immediate direct-response clicks. By testing multiple variations of the crucial first three seconds, Adsome ensures brands are always running the highest-converting hooks.