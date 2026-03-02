(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Legend Power Systems Reports Q1 F2026 Financial Results Conference Call Scheduled Today at 11am EST March 02, 2026 7:00 AM EST | Source: Legend Power Systems Inc. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - Legend Power Systems Inc. (TSXV: LPS) (OTCQB: LPSIF) (" Legend Power " or the " Company "), a global leader in commercial electrical system solutions, reports its financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2025 (" Q1 F2026 "). The Company has also scheduled a conference call to provide a business update to discuss its Q1 F2026 financial results today at 11:00 AM ET (8:00 AM PT) (details below). The call will be hosted by Randy Buchamer, President & Chief Executive Officer. A complete set of Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis has been filed at . All dollar figures are quoted in Canadian dollars. Q1 F2026 Highlights

Revenue of $253 thousand versus $82 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2024 (" Q1 F2025 ")

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $465 thousand versus a $801 thousand loss in Q1 F2025

Net loss of $522 thousand versus a $1 million loss in Q1 F2025

Cash of $46 thousand, no debt, and negative $855 thousand in working capital at December 31, 2025 Subsequent to quarter end the Company closed a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $1.65 million "The market opportunity for SmartGATE has never been better," said Randy Buchamer, CEO of Legend Power Systems. "As energy infrastructure moves to the forefront of corporate and government investment priorities, we are seeing growing demand for solutions that improve power quality across commercial real estate, education, government, and defence markets. Our pipeline is at an all-time high, reflecting this structural shift in how building owners view energy reliability. To further accelerate adoption, we have introduced a building modeling tool that clearly quantifies the economic impact of SmartGATE, translating operational improvements into measurable financial benefits. Historically, capital allocation decisions have required more financial visibility, and this tool directly addresses that need. We look forward to demonstrating both the operational and financial value of SmartGATE as we convert strong pipeline activity into deployments." Q1 F2026 Operational Highlights Technical Proving Ground program for the United States General Services Administration, which operates approximately 1,800 federally owned buildings is proceeding well. The first site is fully operational, measurement and verification are complete, and data is being collected and shared with Oakridge. Legend and GSA are actively engaged with Oakridge to review progress and facilitate reporting. New leads are being cultivated and others re-engaged, with total near term pipeline opportunities exceeding 200 buildings. In both cases we are employing the new building model to address skepticism and convey the capital and operational financial benefits that can be realized. New partnerships have moved forward, franchise training has begun, and the building model has been introduced with very positive feedback. It's seen as a critical financial tool in our combined efforts to be seen as trusted advisors. One such partner has 150 franchisees, 10 of which are part of the initial roll out. Q1 F2026 Financial Highlights Financial summary for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024



Three months ended December 31, (Cdn$, unless noted otherwise) 2025 2024 Change Revenue 252,870 81,835 209% Cost of sales 141,554 69,889 103% Gross margin1 111,316 11,946 832% Gross margin %1 44% 15% 202% Operating expenses 631,005 1,041,286 (39)% Net loss (522,024) (1,032,881) (49)% Adjusted EBITDA2 (465,102) (801,490) (42)%

1 Gross margin is based on a blend of both equipment and installation revenue.

2 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure. See EBITDA Reconciliation for details.

Revenue for Q1 F2026 was $252,870, compared with $81,835 in Q1 F2025. The higher revenue during Q1 F2026 is primarily due to the fulfillment of additional SmartGATE units.

Gross margin in Q1 F2026 was $111,316, compared with $11,946 in Q1 F2025. The year-over-year increase in gross margin was primarily due to an increase in average selling price of the SmartGATE units and improvement in factory utilization along with a higher number of units sold.

The Company's operating expenses for Q1 F2026 were $631,005, compared with $1,041,286 in Q1 F2025. The primary cause for the decrease was lower headcount, salaries and consulting costs as a result of internal cost cutting measures.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 F2026 was negative $465,102, compared with negative $801,490 in Q1 F2025.

Net loss for Q1 F2026 was $522,024, compared with a net loss of $1,032,881 in Q1 F2025.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

DATE:

TIME:

WEBINAR:

REPLAY: Monday, March 2, 2026

11:00 AM ET (8:00 AM PT)

#160;

Available at:

About Legend Power Systems Inc.

Legend Power Systems Inc. (/ ) provides an intelligent energy management platform that analyzes and improves building energy challenges, significantly impacting asset management and corporate performance. Legend Power's proven solutions support proactive executive decision-making in a complex and volatile business and energy environment. The proprietary and patented system reduces total energy consumption and power costs, while also maximizing the life of electrical equipment. Legend Power's unique solution is also a key contributor to both corporate sustainability efforts and the meeting of utility energy efficiency targets.

For further information, please contact:

Jonathan Lansky, Director

+1 416 417 7664

...

Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations

+ 1 647 503 1054

...

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities and operating performance of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks, uncertainties and factors are described in the periodic filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including the Company's quarterly and annual Management's Discussion & Analysis, which may be viewed on SEDAR+ at . Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results to not be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements other than as may be required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Legend Power Systems Inc.