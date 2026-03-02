Legend Power Systems Reports Q1 F2026 Financial Results
|
|Three months ended December 31,
|(Cdn$, unless noted otherwise)
|2025
|2024
|Change
|Revenue
|252,870
|81,835
|209%
|Cost of sales
|141,554
|69,889
|103%
|Gross margin1
|111,316
|11,946
|832%
|Gross margin %1
|44%
|15%
|202%
|Operating expenses
|631,005
|1,041,286
|(39)%
|Net loss
|(522,024)
|(1,032,881)
|(49)%
|Adjusted EBITDA2
|(465,102)
|(801,490)
|(42)%
1 Gross margin is based on a blend of both equipment and installation revenue.
2 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure. See EBITDA Reconciliation for details.
Revenue for Q1 F2026 was $252,870, compared with $81,835 in Q1 F2025. The higher revenue during Q1 F2026 is primarily due to the fulfillment of additional SmartGATE units.
Gross margin in Q1 F2026 was $111,316, compared with $11,946 in Q1 F2025. The year-over-year increase in gross margin was primarily due to an increase in average selling price of the SmartGATE units and improvement in factory utilization along with a higher number of units sold.
The Company's operating expenses for Q1 F2026 were $631,005, compared with $1,041,286 in Q1 F2025. The primary cause for the decrease was lower headcount, salaries and consulting costs as a result of internal cost cutting measures.
Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 F2026 was negative $465,102, compared with negative $801,490 in Q1 F2025.
Net loss for Q1 F2026 was $522,024, compared with a net loss of $1,032,881 in Q1 F2025.
CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:
| DATE:
TIME:
WEBINAR:
REPLAY:
| Monday, March 2, 2026
11:00 AM ET (8:00 AM PT)
Available at:
About Legend Power Systems Inc.
Legend Power Systems Inc. (/ ) provides an intelligent energy management platform that analyzes and improves building energy challenges, significantly impacting asset management and corporate performance. Legend Power's proven solutions support proactive executive decision-making in a complex and volatile business and energy environment. The proprietary and patented system reduces total energy consumption and power costs, while also maximizing the life of electrical equipment. Legend Power's unique solution is also a key contributor to both corporate sustainability efforts and the meeting of utility energy efficiency targets.
For further information, please contact:
Jonathan Lansky, Director
+1 416 417 7664
...
Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations
+ 1 647 503 1054
...
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This Press Release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities and operating performance of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks, uncertainties and factors are described in the periodic filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including the Company's quarterly and annual Management's Discussion & Analysis, which may be viewed on SEDAR+ at . Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results to not be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements other than as may be required by applicable law.
