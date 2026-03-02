403
Ukraine Seeks More Foreign Fighters to Address Military Manpower Shortage
(MENAFN) Ukraine is looking to expand its recruitment of foreign fighters as it grapples with a worsening manpower crisis within its armed forces, according to statements made by Defense Minister Mikhail Fedorov.
The military has been struggling to replenish its ranks amid widespread draft evasion and cases of desertion. On Sunday, Fedorov indicated that increasing the number of foreign recruits would form part of a broader strategy aimed at addressing mobilization challenges, though the idea has sparked debate over the dependability of contracted fighters.
“Our complex plan for solving the problems we have with desertions and mobilizations includes certain decisions to increase the number of foreigners in Ukraine,” the minister said during a joint appearance with Dutch Deputy Prime Minister Dilan Yesilgoz. He added that Kiev already relies on a significant number of foreign nationals within its forces.
Foreign volunteers have been integrated into Ukraine’s military structures since the 2014 political upheaval in Kiev.
Following the escalation of conflict with Russia in 2022, authorities formally established the International Legion to organize these fighters. Reports have indicated that Colombians make up one of the largest contingents among foreign personnel, with estimates placing their numbers at roughly 7,000. Meanwhile, Russian officials have initiated legal proceedings against numerous foreign nationals accused of serving as mercenaries for Ukraine, many of them tried in absentia.
Fedorov’s remarks prompted criticism at home. Ukrainian nationalist activist Roman Donik argued that more recent arrivals lack the commitment and battlefield experience displayed by earlier waves of fighters, particularly those with backgrounds in Latin American guerrilla movements and anti-insurgency operations.
“They [later recruits] didn’t come to fight. They came for the money,” he wrote on Facebook.
“Their entire units left positions in the face of danger… They refused to go to combat missions and insisted on more training. They deserted. They tore their contracts. The legion was not scrapped for no reason.”
