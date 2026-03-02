Novo Nordisk A/S - Share Repurchase Programme
| Number of
B shares
| Average
purchase price
| Transaction
value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|2,750,000
|841,997,435
|23 February 2026
|275,000
|267.50
|73,563,182
|24 February 2026
|250,000
|244.52
|61,130,747
|25 February 2026
|250,000
|240.03
|60,006,450
|26 February 2026
|260,000
|239.10
|62,165,344
|27 February 2026
|260,000
|237.81
|61,830,481
|Accumulated under the programme
|4,045,000
|1,160,693,639
The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.
With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 21,434,799 B shares of DKK 0.10 as treasury shares, corresponding to 0.5% of the share capital. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 4,465,000,000 including treasury shares.
Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 15 billion during a 12-month period beginning 4 February 2026. As of 27 February 2026, Novo Nordisk has since 4 February 2026 repurchased a total 4,045,000 B shares at an average share price of DKK 286.95 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 1,160,693,639.
Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 68,800 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.
Contacts for further information
|Media:
| Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
...
| Liz Skrbkova (US)
+1 609 917 0632
...
|Investors:
| Michael Novod
+45 3075 6050
...
| Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
...
| Max Ung
+45 3077 6414
...
| Sina Meyer
+45 3079 6656
...
| Alex Bruce
+45 3444 2613
...
| Christoffer Sho Togo Tullin
+45 3079 1471
...
| Frederik Taylor Pitter
+1 609 613 0568
...
Company Announcement No 15/2026
