French FM Says US-Israel Attack on Iran Deserves Prior Debate
(MENAFN) French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot stated on Monday that the US and Israeli attack on Iran should have been discussed beforehand, emphasizing that such actions gain legitimacy only through engagement with the UN Security Council.
Barrot said, “The veto wielded by certain permanent members of the United Nations Security Council has paralyzed collective action, even when the use of force would have been necessary to uphold the law. Despite this, the intervention unilaterally decided by Israel and the United States of America deserved to be debated within the collective bodies established for that purpose.”
He added that such military action “can acquire the necessary legitimacy” only when addressed through the Security Council.
“It is deeply regrettable that this situation could not be resolved within the framework of international institutions, which are the only ones capable of laying the foundations for lasting peace and stability,” Barrot underscored.
Barrot also reaffirmed France’s support for countries affected by Iran’s retaliatory strikes. “We stand ready to assist in their defense upon request, in a proportionate manner and in accordance with the principle of collective self-defense under international law,” he said.
He urged a halt to further escalation, warning of the risks of prolonged conflict. “The indefinite continuation of military operations without a clear purpose carries the risk of a spiral that would draw Iran and the region into a prolonged period of instability, the outcome of which would be highly uncertain and would harm our interests,” Barrot added.
