Healthcare Claims Management Market To Surpass USD 29.03 Billion By 2035, Fueled By AI-Driven Claims Automation & Rising Revenue Cycle Digitization Demands SNS Insider

Surging Administrative Complexity, Government Mandates for Electronic Claims Standards, and Growing Payer-Provider Demand for Automated Adjudication Solutions Accelerate Market Expansion.

Austin, United States, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Claims Management Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Healthcare Claims Management Market size was valued at USD 16.75 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 29.03 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.65% over 2026-2035. The growth of the market is driven by increasing healthcare expenditure, government mandates for healthcare digitization, and rising provider and payer expectations for faster and more accurate claims adjudication.

Market Size and Forecast:



Market Size in 2025: USD 16.75 billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 29.03 billion

CAGR: 5.65% from 2026 to 2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2025









The U.S. Healthcare Claims Management Market was valued at USD 7.18 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 12.48 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.71% from 2026-2035. Due in significant part to federal laws that facilitate interoperable payer-provider data sharing, a well-developed health IT infrastructure, and the required use of standardized electronic claims formats, the United States is the largest market for healthcare claims management.

Rising Administrative Burden and Denial Management Complexity are Driving Market Growth Globally

The growing volume of insurance claims, the complexity of payer-specific reimbursement regulations, and the strict ICD-10 and CPT coding compliance requirements across professional and institutional billing environments are the main factors driving the growth of the healthcare claims management market share. Rising administrative burden and denial management complexity also play a significant role. The market's base is growing, cloud-based and integrated claims processing platforms are being more widely used, and the market share is increasing globally as a result of the requirements for revenue cycle automation and claims accuracy.

High Implementation Costs and Legacy System Integration Challenges Propel Market Growth Globally

The growth of the healthcare claims management market is also constrained by the high implementation costs and legacy system integration challenges of healthcare claims management platforms. The growth is hampered as many healthcare organizations with access to sophisticated claims software continue to use antiquated systems or encounter major challenges when attempting to migrate data and workflows from legacy billing infrastructure to contemporary cloud-based or integrated solutions. Smaller provider groups and independent practices may have implementation delays, workflow disruptions, and a worse return on investment as a result. In areas with low health IT investment capacity and insufficient claims management competence, revenue cycle performance suffers and market expansion is impeded.

Key Market Players Listed in this Report:



Optum, Inc. (Change Healthcare)

Oracle Health (Cerner)

athenahealth, Inc.

Epic Systems Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

McKesson Corporation

Availity, LLC

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Conifer Health Solutions

Cotiviti, Inc.

eClinicalWorks

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc.

Kareo (Tebra)

MEDITECH

NextGen Healthcare

nThrive (formerly Precyse)

Waystar Health

Experian Health AdvancedMD

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

The claims processing segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 58.34% in 2025, owing to its central role in payer operations. In comparison, the medical billing segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR of nearly 6.12% during the 2026–2035 period, driven by the increasing demand from both professional and institutional billing environments for specialized coding compliance, denial management, and patient billing tools.

By Component

By 2025, the software segment contributed the largest revenue share of 62.47% due to widespread provider and payer adoption of claims management platforms. The services segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of about 5.93% between 2026 and 2035 due to growing outsourcing of revenue cycle management, coding, and denial management functions to specialized third-party vendors.

By Solution Type

The integrated solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the healthcare claims management market with about 66.81%, owing to strong provider and payer preference for unified platforms that connect claims processing, medical billing, EHR data, and payment posting within a single interoperable workflow. Standalone solutions segment is slated to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of around 6.28% throughout the forecast period of 2026–2035, as smaller practices, specialty clinics, and independent billing companies seek affordable, purpose-specific tools.

By Deployment Mode

The cloud-based segment accounted for the largest deployment share of approximately 54.62% in 2025, owing to its scalability, lower upfront IT infrastructure costs, and ability to support real-time claims data access and remote workforce operations. The web-based segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.41% during the forecast period, driven by growing demand for browser-accessible claims platforms.

By End-Use

The healthcare providers accounted for the largest share of the healthcare claims management market with about 61.29%, owing to their direct responsibility for submitting accurate claims. In addition, it is slated to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of around 5.84% throughout the forecast period of 2026–2035, as hospitals, physician groups, and outpatient clinics invest in end-to-end revenue cycle management platforms.

Healthcare Claims Management Market Segmentation

By Product



Medical Billing



Professional

Institutional Claims Processing

By Component



Software Services

By Solution Type



Integrated Solutions Standalone Solutions

By Deployment Mode



Cloud-Based

On-Premise Web-Based

By End-Use



Healthcare Providers Healthcare Payers

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing segment in the healthcare claims management market with a CAGR of 7.18%, as the awareness about digital healthcare administration, government health insurance expansion programs, and healthcare IT modernization efforts across countries such as China, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea is growing.

North America held the largest revenue share of over 43.92% in 2025 of the healthcare claims management market due to an established health IT environment, stringent requirements for standardized electronic claims submission, and increased provider and payer awareness regarding the advantages of automated revenue cycle management.

Recent Developments:



In February 2025, Optum expanded its AI-powered claims management suite with enhanced predictive denial prevention and automated prior authorization workflows, targeting large integrated delivery networks and regional health plan organizations across North America. In May 2024, Cerner Corporation launched an enhanced cloud-based claims management platform featuring real-time eligibility verification and automated remittance posting capabilities across North American hospital systems, enhancing clean claim submission rates and reducing days in accounts receivable.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



PLATFORM ADOPTION & UTILIZATION METRICS – helps you evaluate deployment rates across hospitals, payers, and physician practices, benchmark clean claim submission and first-pass resolution rates, and assess feature utilization (claims processing, billing, denial management) along with user satisfaction and NPS performance.

REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & INTEROPERABILITY METRICS – helps you understand adherence levels to HIPAA EDI, ICD-10, and CPT standards, measure clearinghouse API integration with EHR/practice systems, track CMS audit performance, and assess readiness for prior authorization reform and real-time adjudication mandates.

IMPLEMENTATION & OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you analyze implementation timelines and costs by organization size, staff adoption efficiency, integration depth with EHR and payment platforms, and quantify impact on administrative cost savings, Days in A/R reduction, and ROI outcomes. SECURITY & DATA PRIVACY METRICS – helps you monitor claims data breach incidence, MFA and advanced security adoption rates, provider and payer trust in cloud-based systems, and compliance alignment with evolving state-level health data privacy regulations.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Statistical Insights & Trends Reporting

5. Healthcare Claims Management Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Product

6. Healthcare Claims Management Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Component

7. Healthcare Claims Management Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Solution Type

8. Healthcare Claims Management Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Deployment Mode

9. Healthcare Claims Management Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By End-Use

10. Healthcare Claims Management Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Region

11. Competitive Landscape

12. Analyst Recommendations

13. Assumptions

14. Disclaimer

15. Appendix

