'Netanyahu's Fate Unclear': Iran Claims Ballistic Missile Strike On Israeli PM's Office

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Monday claimed its latest missile attack targeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office and location of the Israeli Air Force commander in a“surprise” strike. According to Iran Times, IRGC claims Netanyahu's fate is“unclear” following the attack.

"The office of the criminal prime minister of the Zionist regime and the headquarters of the regime's air force commander were targeted," the Guards said in a statement carried by Fars news agency.

It said Kheibar missiles were used in the attack.

BREAKING: IRGC announces possible assassination attempt on Netanyahu IRGC Public Relations says:The office of the criminal Israeli PM, Netanyahu & the location of the regime's Air Force commander were struck in targeted and surprise attacks by Kheybar Shekan ballistic missiles...

The war between Iran, Israel and the United States expanded sharply Monday, drawing in Tehran-backed militias and widening the geographic scope of attacks across the Middle East.

Iran launched missiles at Israel and several Arab states, while Hezbollah attacked Israel with rockets and drones from Lebanon. Israel responded with heavy airstrikes in Beirut's southern suburbs and southern Lebanon. Lebanese authorities reported at least 31 deaths. Israel has mobilised more than 100,000 reservists and warned of prolonged combat.

The escalation follows US-Israeli strikes that killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iranian officials say hundreds have died since the war began, with the Iranian Red Crescent reporting at least 555 fatalities across 131 cities.