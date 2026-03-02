World Mobile Wins ITB Innovator 2026 Again, Launches Platform Turning Unlimited Connectivity Into More Bookings

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- World Mobile Limited, a global MVNO specializing in travel connectivity, today announced the official launch of its revolutionary Partner Platform at ITB Berlin 2026. The company was recognized as an ITB Innovator in 2025 and 2026 for its leadership in transforming mobile connectivity into a measurable growth driver for the travel industry.

Unlimited connectivity wins bookings. Travelers increasingly expect seamless mobile data wherever they go, and over 60% actively want unlimited data. As global travel eSIM adoption accelerates toward 215 million users by 2028, connectivity has become a decisive factor in where travelers choose to book.

World Mobile's Partner Platform enables travel companies to instantly bundle branded, unlimited global mobile connectivity into their travel offers - without technical integration, upfront investment, or operational complexity - turning connectivity demand directly into higher booking conversions and incremental revenue.

Despite rising traveler expectations, connectivity remains a critical yet underserved part of the booking journey. Many travel companies still face fragmented country plans, data caps, complex eSIM integrations, and high operational costs. As a result, connectivity has remained largely disconnected from core travel sales, despite its growing influence on booking decisions.

World Mobile addresses this gap with a next-generation Partner Platform designed specifically for the travel industry. Building on its award-winning One eSIM. Unlimited Data Worldwide solution - recognized as an ITB Innovator in 2025 - and its Partner Platform, recognized as an ITB Innovator in 2026, World Mobile enables travel companies to activate branded unlimited connectivity in minutes using ready-to-use links, QR codes, landing pages, and banners. The result: zero integration, zero upfront investment, and zero operational friction.

The platform is already trusted by dozens of travel companies, including leading travel brands serving tens of millions of travelers. Following quick registration and approval, partners can go live within one day, enabling them to attract more travelers, increase booking conversions, strengthen customer loyalty, unlock recurring ancillary revenue through industry-leading revenue share, and boost core travel sales from day one.

With global travel eSIM adoption projected to grow from 40 million to 215 million users by 2028, and the roaming market exceeding USD 70 billion, World Mobile's Partner Platform transforms unlimited connectivity from a utility into an immediate, scalable driver of booking growth for the travel industry.

World Mobile will be exhibiting at ITB Berlin 2026, Hall 6.1 | Stand 234, where attendees can experience live demonstrations of the Partner Platform and see how unlimited connectivity can be seamlessly embedded into travel offers.

For more information: