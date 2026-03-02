403
UK Orders Non-Essential Personnel to Leave RAF Akrotiri in Greek Cypriot
(MENAFN) Authorities announced on Monday that non-essential personnel will temporarily leave the UK’s RAF Akrotiri base in the Greek Cypriot Administration following reports of a drone attack.
The move involves a “temporary dispersal of non-essential personnel” as a precaution, according to official statements, while other facilities in the region will continue normal operations.
The decision came shortly after Cypriot authorities and the UK Defense Ministry confirmed a drone strike at RAF Akrotiri around midnight, reporting no casualties.
“Our armed forces are responding to a suspected drone strike at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus at midnight local time. Our force protection in the region is at the highest level and the base has responded to defend our people,” a ministry spokesperson said.
Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides also clarified in a televised address that the drone involved was a Shahed-type unmanned combat aerial vehicle produced in Iran. “I want to be clear: our homeland is not participating in any way, and do not intend to be part of any military operation,” he added.
The reported strike occurred after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that the UK would allow the US to use its bases for a “specific and limited defensive purpose” amid growing Iranian missile attacks.
The joint US-Israeli military campaign that began on Saturday has killed several senior Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
