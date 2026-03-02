US-Iran Conflict: Salaries Will Be Paid In Full, Set Aside Concerns About Work, Says Crypto Exchange

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amidfor the latest regional developments.]

Leading crypto exchange Bitget on Monday said employees' salaries will be paid in full and will not be affected by work stoppages amid ongoing military conflict in the Gulf and Middle East.

In a letter sent to the team, Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, asked employees to temporarily set aside concerns about work and income, and focus on ensuring the safety of themselves and their families.

“Please temporarily set aside concerns about work and income, and focus on ensuring the safety of yourself and your family; salaries will be paid in full and will not be affected by work stoppages or remote work; all expenses incurred for safety reasons will be fully covered by the company, including but not limited to temporary accommodation, transportation, emergency supplies, and medical expenses,” she said in the letter.

Bitget employs more than 2,100 employees across different countries in Asia, Middle East and Europe.

The UAE government has encouraged private sector companies to offer remote work policies in these challenging times.

As reported by Khaleej Times earlier, most of the companies have implemented remote work policy to help their employees be closer to their families.

Vijay Gandhi, regional director for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at Korn Ferry Digital, said the recommendation by the UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) for private sector firms to adopt remote work demonstrates the country's agile and responsive leadership.

“It supports productivity and employee well-being, while recognising that implementation should align with each employer's operational arrangements and business continuity needs. This reinforces flexibility and trust as core principles of the modern workplace in the UAE,” he added.

Bitget CEO Gracy Chen said they're closely monitoring the current security situation in the Middle East and understand that everyone may feel uneasy at this moment.

“We have activated emergency protocols and will accompany and support every colleague during this special period,” she said in the letter.



