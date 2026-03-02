Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye Condoles Victims of Bolivia Plane Crash

(MENAFN) The Turkish Foreign Ministry expressed sorrow on Saturday over a deadly plane crash in Bolivia on Friday.

“We are deeply saddened by the plane crash that occurred yesterday in El Alto, Bolivia,” the ministry said, offering condolences to the families of the victims and wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

The crash involved a Bolivian Air Force Hercules transport aircraft, reportedly carrying newly printed banknotes. At least 15 people were killed and more than 30 injured when the plane, attempting to land in poor weather at El Alto International Airport near La Paz, veered off the runway and crashed onto a crowded highway.

