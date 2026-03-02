Inseego Introduces Mifi® PRO M4, Redefining The Hotspot Category And Advancing Its Vision For The Managed Wireless Edge

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New enterprise mobile router powered by Inseego's router OS delivers Wi-Fi 7, standalone 5G across major U.S. carriers, router-class security, and deeper Inseego Connect integration

Enterprise mobile hotspot, redefined: MiFi PRO M4 delivers standalone 5G across major U.S. carriers, Wi-Fi 7, and uplink carrier aggregation in a compact, portable form factor built for business-critical use.

Powered by ConnectOS: Expanded client capacity up to 50 devices, WPA3 and FIPS 140-3 security, redesigned unified web UI, and advanced remote diagnostics bring router-class networking and hardened security to mobile deployments. Fully integrated into the wireless edge: Native integration with Inseego Connect enables zero-touch deployment, policy enforcement, performance visibility, and remote troubleshooting at enterprise scale.



BARCELONA, Spain, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile World Congress 2026 – Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG ), Inseego, the cloud-first wireless edge company, today introduced the Inseego MiFi® PRO M4, a next-generation enterprise mobile router built on the company's ConnectOS software and the Qualcomm DragonwingTM MBB Gen 3 platform.

With the MiFi PRO M4, Inseego advances mobile connectivity beyond what is expected from a hotspot to deliver router-class performance, enterprise security, and cloud-based management in a compact form factor designed for business-critical use.

“For too long, mobile hotspots have operated outside enterprise visibility and control,” said Juho Sarvikas, Chief Executive Officer of Inseego.“MiFi PRO M4 changes that. Built with our ConnectOS software, it brings enterprise-grade networking, security, and cloud integration into a portable device, turning every mobile connection into a managed extension of the corporate network.”

Powered by ConnectOS: A New Software Foundation

MiFi PRO M4 is the first MiFi device built on Inseego's ConnectOS software, delivering significantly expanded networking capability, hardened security, and a unified management experience across MiFi and FWA products.

Key enhancements include:



Expanded client capacity, increasing maximum connected devices from 32 to 50 to support higher-density deployments

Modern enterprise Wi-Fi security, including WPA2/WPA3, AES encryption, Wi-Fi privacy separation, NAT firewalling, hardened OS protections, and FIPS 140-3 support

A fully redesigned web-based user interface, unified across MiFi and FWA devices for simplified setup, configuration, and troubleshooting Deeper Inseego Connect integration, including remote speed test with historical analytics, connected client topology view, and advanced remote CLI diagnostics



Together, these capabilities create a secure, policy-controlled network environment for users on the move. Leveraging ConnectOS, MiFi PRO M4 establishes an encrypted“secure bubble” that extends enterprise-grade protection beyond traditional office boundaries.

Router-Class Performance in a Compact Form

MiFi PRO M4 combines advanced 5G and Wi-Fi capabilities to support demanding enterprise use cases, from distributed teams and field operations to pop-up retail and public sector deployments.

Unlike smartphone tethering or consumer-grade hotspots, MiFi PRO M4 is purpose-built as a dedicated mobile router, featuring optimized radios, advanced antennas, and enterprise networking capabilities designed for consistent, high-performance connectivity.

Performance features include:



5G Advanced across major U.S. carriers, with expanded 5G band combinations

Uplink carrier aggregation, delivering improved upload speeds and smoother video collaboration

Wi-Fi 7 support for higher capacity and lower latency

Optional external antenna connectors to extend coverage range On-device speed testing with historical visibility for real-time performance insight



The device also supports battery-less AC-powered operation, allowing sustained 24/7 deployment without thermal risk. If the battery is removed, the router continues to operate reliably as a full-time plug-in connectivity solution.

“Our work with Inseego over many generations of mobile broadband and fixed wireless access solutions continues to demonstrate the power of pairing advanced Qualcomm Technologies platforms with industry-leading product design,” said Gautam Sheoran, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Wireless Broadband and Communications at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.“By leveraging the Dragonwing MBB Gen 3 platform, the Inseego MiFi PRO M4 can take advantage of cutting-edge 5G modem-RF capabilities, intelligent traffic handling, and energy-efficient performance to deliver a new class of mobile routing experience. We're pleased to collaborate with Inseego as they bring this innovation to market.”

Cloud-Integrated Management at Scale

MiFi PRO M4 integrates natively with Inseego ConnectTM, enabling:



Zero-touch deployment and configuration

Centralized policy enforcement

Fleet-wide visibility into usage, health, and location Advanced remote troubleshooting for service assurance



For carriers and channel partners, this integration enables differentiated managed mobile connectivity offerings, reducing support costs while increasing visibility and control across distributed deployments.

With millions of MiFi devices deployed globally, Inseego builds on a proven heritage of mobile broadband leadership. MiFi PRO M4 represents the next evolution of that platform, engineered for modern enterprise requirements.

Advancing the Wireless Edge

As wireless increasingly becomes primary infrastructure rather than backup connectivity, organizations require the same visibility, policy enforcement, and lifecycle control across mobile endpoints that they expect from fixed networks.

Inseego's broader strategy is to unify mobile broadband, fixed wireless access, and cloud-based management into a cohesive wireless edge architecture. Across mobile routers, FWA devices, IoT gateways, and cloud platforms, the company is building an integrated framework that delivers:



High-performance 5G connectivity

Cloud-based network and device management

Enterprise-grade security and policy enforcement

Deep visibility and analytics across distributed environments Subscriber lifecycle management for service providers



MiFi PRO M4 represents the first step in a broader reinvention of the MiFi product line, with additional models to follow as part of Inseego's continued expansion of its enterprise wireless edge solutions.

The Inseego MiFi PRO M4 begins shipping through select carriers and channel partners in Q1 2026.

For more information, visit

About Inseego

Inseego is a leader in cloud-first wireless edge solutions, delivering secure, resilient connectivity across people, places, and machines. As wireless becomes foundational infrastructure, Inseego unifies connectivity, management, security, and subscriber lifecycle management into a platform that orchestrates cellular, satellite, Wi-Fi, and emerging wireless technologies at the edge.

Its portfolio includes 5G fixed wireless access routers, MiFi mobile routers, IoT solutions under the Skyus brand, and cloud platforms including Inseego Connect and Inseego Subscribe, all designed in the U.S. Built on its core strength and long-term leadership in cellular technology, Inseego solutions enable service providers and channel partners to deploy and manage enterprise-grade wireless solutions at scale. Learn more at .

©2026. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. Inseego is a registered trademark of Inseego Corp. Inseego Connect and MiFi are trademarks of Inseego Corp.

Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm and Qualcomm Dragonwing are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

