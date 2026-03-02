403
Two Drones Target US Victoria Base Close to Baghdad Airport
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that two drones targeted the US Victoria base near Baghdad International Airport on Monday, according to Iraqi media citing security sources.
One drone reportedly fell inside the special operations area, while the second was intercepted by US air defenses at the base. A security source said that the logistics support center within Victoria base was among the intended targets.
No additional details regarding damage or casualties have been released.
