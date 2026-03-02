403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Says It Will Not Enter Talks With the US
(MENAFN) Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, denied on Monday that Tehran had sought to resume talks with Washington, stating clearly that Iran “will not negotiate with the US.”
Speaking on X, Larijani addressed reports suggesting Iran had made initiatives to restart negotiations with the US. Referring to a report that claimed he attempted to resume talks through Oman, he said: “We will not negotiate with the US.”
In a separate post, Larijani criticized US President Donald Trump’s actions in the region. Calling Trump responsible for leading the Middle East into chaos with “empty illusions,” he added: “He is now worried about further losses of American soldiers. With his own delusions, he has transformed the slogan ‘America First’ into ‘Israel First’ and sacrificed American troops for Israel’s lust for power.”
He also accused Trump of “making American soldiers and their families pay the price with new lies.”
The statements come amid a joint US-Israeli military campaign launched on Saturday, which reportedly killed several senior Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Gulf countries, with initial reports indicating three US service members killed and five seriously wounded.
Speaking on X, Larijani addressed reports suggesting Iran had made initiatives to restart negotiations with the US. Referring to a report that claimed he attempted to resume talks through Oman, he said: “We will not negotiate with the US.”
In a separate post, Larijani criticized US President Donald Trump’s actions in the region. Calling Trump responsible for leading the Middle East into chaos with “empty illusions,” he added: “He is now worried about further losses of American soldiers. With his own delusions, he has transformed the slogan ‘America First’ into ‘Israel First’ and sacrificed American troops for Israel’s lust for power.”
He also accused Trump of “making American soldiers and their families pay the price with new lies.”
The statements come amid a joint US-Israeli military campaign launched on Saturday, which reportedly killed several senior Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Gulf countries, with initial reports indicating three US service members killed and five seriously wounded.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
MEET48 Burned 30% Of The Total Voting Income From“MEET48 Best7” In IDOL Tokens, About 8.7 Million Tokens
CommentsNo comment