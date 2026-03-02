403
Facebook Blocks Hungarian Media Pages Ahead of April Elections
(MENAFN) Facebook has suspended the social media pages of three Hungarian news outlets, citing breaches of its community standards — a move that has ignited a fierce press freedom debate just weeks ahead of a pivotal national vote.
The pages of Bama.hu, Szabolcs Online, and Kisalföld.hu were rendered inaccessible as of Friday. In a joint statement, the outlets condemned what they described as an unjustified and politically charged decision, pledging to formally appeal the ban. All three belong to the Mediaworks Hungary conglomerate and have been widely characterized by domestic media as editorially aligned with Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz Party.
The Hungarian National Media Association swiftly denounced the suspension, calling the stated grounds for the ban dangerously vague. Compliance with the "community principles of Meta," Facebook's parent company, could "mean anything," the association said in a solidarity statement, warning that the tech giant may simply be "punishing right-wing news portals for publishing news about the threat of war."
The timing has drawn particular scrutiny. Parliamentary elections are slated for early April, where Fidesz faces mounting pressure from the pro-EU opposition Tisza Party in what analysts describe as Hungary's most competitive electoral contest in years.
Budapest has been among the most vocal critics of EU policy toward the Russia-Ukraine conflict, consistently arguing that the bloc's deepening involvement risks triggering a dangerous and wider escalation.
By Friday evening, Meta informed Hungarian outlet Telex that the pages had been "erroneously restricted and had been restored." Yet as of Saturday night, two of the three suspended accounts remained offline.
Orban has previously alleged that Brussels is colluding with Kyiv to interfere in Hungary's elections and engineer his removal from power — accusations that echo similar claims surrounding Romania's 2024 elections, where the Constitutional Court nullified first-round results after intelligence authorities alleged foreign interference had artificially boosted anti-establishment candidate Calin Georgescu's lead.
