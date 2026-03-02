MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) RETRANSMISSION: Adelayde Exploration Engages Geologic Firm for Work Program on the Sisson North Tungsten Project Directly Bordering Northcliff Resources Ltd.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - Adelayde Exploration Inc. (CSE: ADDY) (OTCID: SPMTF) (WKN: A41AGV) (the "Company" or "Adelayde") is pleased to announce that the Company has engaged New-Sense Geophysics Ltd. ("NSG") of Markham, Ontario, for a work program encompassing a helicopter aeromagnetic/radiometric/VLF survey on the Company's Sisson North tungsten project in New Brunswick.

The Sisson North tungsten project directly borders the Sisson Tungsten Mine in New Brunswick. On November 13, the Sisson Tungsten Mine was selected by the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, as one of the first "Nation-Building Projects."(1)Additionally, on August 7, 2025, Northcliff Resources Ltd. announced it secured approximately $29 million CAD in combined funding from the U.S. Department of Defense and the Canadian Government to advance its project. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Adelayde may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

James Nelson, President of Adelayde, stated, "The Company is well financed and excited to be hiring a geological team with experience in New Brunswick, as we begin working on the Sisson North Tungsten Project. Critical minerals, and tungsten in particular, have received increased attention in recent years as governments and industry seek to strengthen domestic supply chains and reduce reliance on foreign sources. Critical minerals are increasingly important as supply chains remain highly concentrated and demand continues to grow across defense, energy, and advanced technology sectors. This environment, as well as the rising price of tungsten (2), is driving renewed focus on domestic exploration and development." James Nelson went on to say, "In addition, according to tradingeconomics, lithium prices have nearly tripled since June 2025 and the Company recently entered into a joint-venture agreement to explore the deepest sections of the only lithium brine basin with production in North America located in Clayton Valley, Nevada, directly bordering and completely surrounded by energy giant SLB (formerly Schlumberger). We look forward to a very active start to 2026 as the Company is well financed to execute multiple planned exploration and work programs, with multiple chances for exploration success."







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Adelayde recently announced (January 28, 2026) it entered into a joint venture agreement ("JV") to explore the deep basin lithium brine potential in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The 115 mineral claims comprising the 2,300-acre JV land package are all located within, and completely surrounded by, SLB's (formerly Schlumberger) and Pure Energy Minerals' Lithium Deposit (see map below). Clayton Valley, Nevada is the only long-established producing lithium brine basin in the U.S., home to Albemarle's Silver Peak lithium brine mine, which extracts lithium from subsurface brines. It has been the sole U.S. producing lithium brine operation since the 1960's.







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Adelayde recently announced (January 22, 2026) that it has joined the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) in support of the advancement of its critical and strategic mineral portfolio. The NDIA is a U.S.-based organization promoting national security by connecting industry and government.

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Paul Lemmon, P.Geo., arms-length to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Adelayde Exploration Inc.

Adelayde's projects include three lithium projects in Clayton Valley, Nevada: the 1,136-acre McGee lithium clay deposit, which has a mineral resource estimate of 320 Mt @ 803 ppm Li for 1,369,000 indicated tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) and 157 Mt @ 865 ppm Li for 723,000 inferred tonnes of LCE, directly bordering SLB (formerly Schlumberger) and Century Lithium Corp.; the 280-acre Elon lithium brine project, which has access to some of the deepest parts of the only lithium brine basin in production in North America; and the 124-acre Green Clay lithium project. The Company also holds the 248-acre Clayton Ridge gold project in Esmeralda County, Nevada; the 4,722-acre George Lake South antimony project; and the 9,780-acre Sisson North tungsten project, both located in New Brunswick.

