Russian Army Strikes Sumy Region More Than 90 Times In 24 Hours, Four People Injured
In the Sumy community, two women aged 58 and 87 suffered acute stress reactions as a result of an enemy drone attack.
In the Velyka Pysarivka community, a 41-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man were wounded as a result of a Russian drone strike.
Most Russian strikes were observed in the Sumy and Shostka districts.
The enemy used artillery, MLRS, FPV drones, UAVs, and guided aerial bombs.
In the Seredyna-Buda community, a private residential building, farm buildings, a car, a tractor, and a civilian infrastructure facility were damaged.
Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged in the Znob-Novhorod and Bilopillia communities.Read also: Ukraine's air defenses down 84 out of 94 Russian drones overnight
Private residential buildings, a farm building, and non-residential premises were damaged in the Sumy community.
Eleven people were evacuated from the border communities during the day.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of February 28, Russian drones attacked a Ukrposhta car in the Mykolaivka rural community in the Sumy region, injuring two men
Photo: illustrative, National Police
