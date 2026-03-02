403
Lavrov, Wang Urge Halt to US-Israeli Attacks on Iran
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi condemn on Sunday the large-scale US-Israeli attacks on Iran, urging an immediate halt to hostilities, as stated by reports.
According to a statement, the two leaders speak by phone and emphasize the need for a political and diplomatic resolution regarding Iran, while ensuring the legitimate security interests of all Gulf states. They assert that the US-Israeli “aggression” violates international law and the core principles of the UN Charter, destabilizing the broader region.
The statement notes that Lavrov and Wang reject policies aimed at “overthrowing the legitimately elected authorities of sovereign states” and stress the alignment of Moscow and Beijing’s positions, including during an emergency UN Security Council meeting. They express willingness to coordinate further actions through the Security Council, the International Atomic Energy Agency, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter to stabilize the situation.
Separately, Lavrov speaks on Saturday with UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed, during which both ministers agree on the urgent need to cease hostilities and return to a political and diplomatic framework. Lavrov calls the US-Israeli strikes “unprovoked aggression” against Iran and highlights the destabilizing impact of the military escalation in the region.
The attacks come after US and Israeli forces launch strikes on Iran on Saturday, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several top officials, while Tehran responds with drone and missile strikes targeting multiple Gulf countries.
