Israel Targets Central Tehran with New Wave of Airstrikes
(MENAFN) The Israeli army announced Monday it had launched a fresh wave of airstrikes directly into central Tehran, identifying the intended targets as "Iranian regime" sites in what marks a significant intensification of the ongoing offensive against Iran.
The military stated that its air force, operating under direct guidance from military intelligence, had initiated additional strikes "in the heart of Tehran," signaling a deliberate push deeper into the Iranian capital.
Simultaneously, Iranian media reported that air attacks had struck the southwestern cities of Abadan and Ahvaz, broadening the geographic footprint of the assault beyond the capital and into the country's oil-rich southwest.
Further details on casualties or the precise nature of the targeted facilities had not been immediately released at the time of reporting.
