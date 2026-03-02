Bollywood Celebs Congratulate Team India On Entering T20 World Cup Semi-Finals

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai March 2 (IANS) Members of the Bollywood fraternity, on Monday, took to their respective social media accounts to congratulate the Indian national cricket team on their spectacular win against the West Indies cricket team in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Bollywood stars Anil Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi Soha Ali Khan took to their social media accounts to celebrate the team's incredible performance and march into the semi-finals.

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor lauded cricketer Sanju Samson for his stellar innings.

Sharing a picture of Samson on his Instagram Stories, Anil wrote,“What an exceptional innings by Sanju Samson. The composure under pressure, the way he paced the chase, absorbed the early tension, and then shifted gears with such authority, that's high-quality cricket. Controlled aggression. Smart shot selection. Complete command of the moment.”

He added,“That wasn't just a knock... it was leadership with the bat,” with an Indian flag and clap emoticons.

Actor Vivek Oberoi also praised the cricketer and the Indian team's momentum.

Posting a graphic that read“Sanju Special”, he wrote,“The stadium is a blur of blue, and @imsanjusamson is in the centre of the storm! Pure grace under pressure! And @surya_14kumar, the nation bows down to the insane talent of Samson along with you today! Believers, celebrate. Doubters, take a seat. Semis, here we come!” using Indian flag, fire and clap emoticons.

Meanwhile, actress Soha Ali Khan shared a clip of the match on television and captioned it as,“Game on!!! Calm under pressure...semi-finals here we come #indvswi #iccmensT20worldcup2026,” using an Indian flag emoticon.

India's victory over West Indies has propelled the team into the semi-finals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

The match took place on the 1st of March, and was held at the Eden Garden stadium in Kolkata.

–IANS

rd/