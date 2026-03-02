Leyla Aliyeva Attends Performance Of Oil Boom Smiles On Everyone At National Youth Theater (PHOTO)
The production was presented as part of the festival of the same name, dedicated to the writer's creative legacy and supported by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The festival ran from November 2025 through February 2026.
Directed by Konstantin Soldatov, with set design by Chingiz Babayev, choreography by Nigar Ibrahimbeyli, and sound design by Konstantin Soldatov and Platon Soldatov, the play featured Honored Artists Shovgi Huseynov, Elnur Huseynov, and Rasim Jagar, alongside actors Behram Hasanov, Asya Atakishiyeva, Kerem Hadizade, Sabina Mammadzade, Nurlan Suleymanli, Manaf Dadashov, Shabnam Huseynova, Rashad Safarov, Jeyhun Mammadov, Natig Farzaliyev, Umman Budagov, Mirzaaga Mirzayev, Ramiq Nasirov, Adalat Abdulsamad, Huseyn Bayramov, and Mehriban Huseynova.
Following the performance, Leyla Aliyeva met with the creative team.
The "Oil Boom Smiles on Everyone" festival is a project of the Magsud Ibrahimbeyov Creativity Center.
