Russia Evacuates Its Citizens From Iran Through Azerbaijan Amid Regional Tensions

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)In a significant development, 39 Russian citizens have successfully been evacuated from Iran via the border with Azerbaijan, Trend reports, citing the Russian Embassy in Baku.

According to the diplomatic mission, an organized crossing of the state border between Iran and Azerbaijan via the Astara checkpoint began on March 1, 2026.

"As of this moment, 39 citizens of the Russian Federation have crossed the border. Staff of the Russian Embassy in Baku, in close coordination with the Azerbaijani authorities, continue to provide comprehensive support to our compatriots," the embassy said in a statement.

Following the second round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran on February 17, which ended without progress, the U.S. increased its presence in areas near Iran, deploying over 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

The escalation follows the 3rd round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva on February 26. Held under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, the negotiations were viewed as the final chance to strike a deal diplomatically. However, no agreements were reached, as Tehran refused to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle its nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program. Israel launched its airstrikes shortly afterward, with the country's Defense Minister Katz emphasizing that the operations were preemptive.

As a major escalation, it has been alleged that Supreme Leader Seyyed Ali Khamenei of Iran and multiple members of his family had been killed in military airstrikes carried out by the United States and Israel the day before.

Additionally, several of Iran's most senior military and security officials were killed in the airstrikes, including Chief of Staff Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander-in-Chief Mohammad Pakpour, Supreme Leader adviser and Defense Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani, and Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh.