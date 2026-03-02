Allied Critical Metals Delivers Robust Initial PEA At The Borralha Project

March 02, 2026 2:00 AM EST | Source: Allied Critical Metals Inc.

Key Highlights:

The production schedule supports consistent mill feed and stable concentrate production throughout the mine life.

Table 3 - LoM Totals and Averages

Item Amount Mine life (production years shown) 11 years (2028–2039) Total ore processed 13,436,040 t Weighted average WO3 grade 0.203% WO3 (≈0.20%) Total contained WO3 27,332 t Total recovered WO3 @ 75% 20,499 t Average annual recovered WO3 @ 75% ~1,708 t/y

Table 4 - Life-of-Mine Schedule Summary

Year Ore Processed (t) Avg. WO3 Grade (%) Recovered WO3 (t) 2028 876,304 0.19 1,249 2029 988,042 0.20 1,482 2030 1,387,624 0.18 1,873 2031 1,339,273 0.19 1,908 2032 1,362,177 0.18 1,839 2033 1,373,856 0.23 2,370 2034 1,444,646 0.21 2,275 2035 1,447,061 0.22 2,388 2036 1,236,886 0.20 1,855 2037 1,226,553 0.20 1,840 2038 585,701 0.26 1,142 2039 167,917 0.22 277

3.3 Dilution and Recovery Assumptions

The mine plan incorporates Measured, Indicated, and Inferred Mineral Resources within a stope optimization framework consistent with long-hole open stoping methods.

Applied modifying factors include:

Operating cost components include:



Underground mining

Processing and plant operations

General and administrative costs Site services and infrastructure support

The cost structure incorporates modifying factors of approximately 8% mining dilution, 89% mining recovery, and 75% metallurgical recovery.

7.3 All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC)

The Project's estimated all-in sustaining cost8, inclusive of sustaining capital and site-level costs, is approximately: USD $303 per mtu WO3.

This positions the Borralha Project competitively within the global tungsten cost curve.

7.4 Capital Costs

The PEA estimates capital costs9 as follows:



Initial capital cost: approximately USD $91 million (CAD $124.3 million)

Sustaining capital: approximately USD $87 million (CAD $118.8 million) Total life-of-mine capital: approximately USD $178 million (CAD $243.1 million)

Capital estimates are preliminary in nature and carry an accuracy range of ±35%, consistent with PEA-level studies.

7.5 Economic Metrics (After-Tax)

Medium Case – USD $1,000/mtu WO3 NPV(8%)1 IRR2 Payback3 $473.4 million 48.8% 4.2 years (USD$ 346.6 million)



Base Case – Argus Long-Term Forecast (US$677 to $763/mtu WO3; ~USD $704/mtu WO3 Average) NPV(8%)1 IRR2 Payback3 $182.7 million 27.2% 5.8 years (USD$ 134.0 million)



High Case – USD $1,500/mtu WO3 NPV(8%)1 IRR2 Payback3 $963.8 million 78.4% 3.2 years (USD$ 706.4 million)





Notes:

1. NPV is a Non-GAAP measure; see notes below for additional information regarding NPV.

2. IRR is a Non-GAAP measure; see notes below for additional information regarding IRR.

3. Payback is a Non-GAAP measure. see notes below for additional information regarding payback.

4. Canadian dollar (CAD) equivalents calculated used a foreign exchange rate of CAD $1.3658/USD.

Mine design and cut-off grade selection were developed using a conservative USD $659/mtu WO3 assumption. Recent reported tungsten market prices have reached approximately USD $1,998/mtu [Source: Fastmarkets; February 27, 2026], demonstrating meaningful leverage to current market conditions.

7.6 Sensitivity Analysis

Sensitivity analysis demonstrates that Project economics are most sensitive to: (i) tungsten price; (ii) capital costs; (iii) operating costs; and (iv) metallurgical recovery.

The Project retains positive economics across a range of tungsten price assumptions. At the Base Case price assumption, the Project generates robust operating margins, with significant leverage to higher tungsten price scenarios.

The Project demonstrates strong leverage to tungsten price. The following sensitivity analysis illustrates the post-tax IRR and NPV (8%) across a flat tungsten price range of USD $500 to USD $1,700 per mtu WO3.







Figure 1 - After-Tax NPV (8%) and IRR Sensitivity to Tungsten Price

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Notes: IRR is a Non-GAAP measure; see notes below for additional information regarding IRR. NPV is a Non-GAAP measure; see notes below for additional information regarding NPV.

8. Growth and Expansion Opportunities

Mineralization at the Santa Helena Breccia remains open along strike and at depth, providing potential for future Mineral Resource expansion through additional drilling. The current underground mine design is based on the defined Mineral Resource; however, further infill and step-out drilling may support resource conversion and potential extension of mine life. The process plant has been designed at a nominal throughput of 1.4 Mtpa. Subject to further engineering studies and market conditions, the plant layout may allow for future throughput expansion. Selective mining and continued geological refinement may enhance grade control and support optimization of the life-of-mine grade profile.

9. Strategic Positioning

The Borralha Project represents one of the largest undeveloped tungsten resources within the European Union and is positioned to contribute to European supply chain security for this designated critical raw material. The combination of underground mining, gravity-dominant processing and significant permitting advancement materially reduces technical and development risk relative to many global tungsten development projects.

The favourable Environmental Impact Declaration (DIA) provides regulatory clarity and supports advancement toward the next stage of engineering and feasibility.

10. Project Risks and Uncertainties

This initial PEA is preliminary in nature and includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves. There is no certainty that the results of the PEA will be realized.

Key risks and uncertainties include:



Inclusion of Inferred Mineral Resources within the mine plan

Variability in tungsten price and foreign exchange rates

Capital cost escalation and schedule risk

Metallurgical recovery variability

Underground geotechnical and hydrogeological conditions

Regulatory and permitting timelines Availability of equipment and human resources

11. Recommended Work Program

The Company intends to advance Borralha toward the next stage of engineering through:



Infill drilling to upgrade Inferred Mineral Resources to higher confidence categories

Step-out drilling to expand Mineral Resources and potentially extend mine life.

Additional metallurgical optimization and variability testing

Detailed geotechnical and hydrogeological investigations

Engineering advancement toward a Pre-Feasibility Study Ongoing permitting and RECAPE progression

These activities are intended to further de-risk the Borralha Project and support advancement toward a Feasibility Study.

12. Quality Control

The Company has implemented a comprehensive and well-documented quality assurance and quality control (" QA/QC ") program consistent with industry best practices. Drill core and reverse circulation samples were prepared at ISO-accredited ALS Global facilities in Seville, Spain, and analyzed at ALS Global's certified laboratory in Loughrea, Ireland, using XRF methods for tungsten (W-XRF05 and W-XRF10), with routine internal laboratory QA/QC procedures including pulp duplicates. The Company inserted certified reference materials (" CRMs "), blank samples, and field duplicates into the sample stream at regular intervals, including one CRM every 20 routine samples and two blanks per analytical batch.

Five independent CRMs covering multiple grade ranges were used. Samples exceeding ±3 standard deviations from expected CRM values, or blanks exceeding three times detection limits, triggered re-assay of the affected batch. Reverse circulation samples were weighed to monitor recovery and reject materials were securely stored. Independent verification sampling by a Qualified Person confirmed the reliability of the analytical database. The Qualified Persons are satisfied that the QA/QC procedures and resulting analytical data are appropriate for use in the Mineral Resource Estimate and the PEA.

13. Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by the following Qualified Persons, as defined under NI 43-101:

J. Douglas Blanchflower, P.Geo.

Mr. Blanchflower is an independent Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and was retained by Allied Critical Metals Inc. to prepare the NI 43-101 Technical Report dated effective December 30, 2025. He has overall responsibility for the 2025 MRE and the Technical Report. Mr. Blanchflower is a Registered Professional Geoscientist in good standing with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia (No. 19086) and has more than five decades of experience in mineral exploration, resource estimation, and technical reporting. Mr. Blanchflower has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release relating to the mineral resource estimate.

David Castro López, BSc, MIMMM, QMR

Mr. Castro López is a Mining Engineer and a Professional Member (MIMMM #685484) and Qualified for Minerals Reporting (QMR) of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining (IOM3). He is independent of the Company and the Borralha Project. Mr. Castro López contributed to the metallurgical review and process design considerations supporting the PEA and takes responsibility for the metallurgical and mineral processing information contained herein. Mr. López has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release relating to the metallurgical and mineral processing information contained herein.

Miguel Cabal, EurGeol, Licensed Geologist

Mr. Cabal is a licensed geologist with the European Federation of Geologists (EuroGeol #1439) with over 28 years of experience in mineral exploration, resource evaluation and mine development. He is Managing Director of Geomates (Spain) and has contributed to multiple NI 43-101 and JORC-compliant technical reports, including PEA, PFS and feasibility studies. Mr. Cabal is independent of Allied Critical Metals Inc. and the Borralha Project and has reviewed and approved the mining and economic components of the PEA. Mr. Cabal has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release relating to the mining and economic components of this news release.

Vítor Arezes, BSc, MIMMM, QMR

Mr. Arezes is Vice President Exploration of Allied Critical Metals Inc. and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. He is not independent of the Company due to his role as an officer. Mr. Arezes has extensive experience in tungsten and polymetallic mineral systems and has conducted multiple site visits to the Borralha Project, including during the 2025 drilling campaign. He contributed to geological interpretation, exploration oversight, and technical review supporting the PEA. He is a member of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining (MIMMM #703197) and a Qualified Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Professional (QMR), and by reason of education, professional experience, and accreditation, meets the definition of a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. Mr. Arezes has reviewed and approved all of the scientific and technical information in this news release.







Figure 2 - South – North longitudinal section on mine design at Sta. Helena Breccia

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 3 - East – West transversal section on mine design at Sta. Helena Breccia

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



About Allied Critical Metals Inc.

Allied Critical Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based mining company focused on the advancement and revitalization of its 100%-owned Borralha Tungsten Project and the Vila Verde Tungsten Project in northern Portugal.

The Borralha Project is one of the largest undeveloped tungsten resources within the European Union and benefits from a favourable Environmental Impact Declaration (DIA), positioning the Project for advancement toward feasibility and development. Vila Verde represents additional exploration upside within the same strategic jurisdiction.

Tungsten has been designated a critical raw material by the United States and the European Union due to its strategic importance in defense, aerospace, manufacturing, automotive, electronics and energy applications. Currently, China, Russia and North Korea account for approximately 87% of global tungsten supply and reserves, highlighting the importance of secure western sources.

Further details regarding the Borralha Project are available in the Company's NI 43-101 Technical Report dated December 30, 2025, filed on SEDAR+ at and on the Company's website at .

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (" FLI "). FLI in this release includes, without limitation, statements regarding: (A) the PEA results and economic indicators (e.g., NPV, IRR, payback and related sensitivities); (B) the conceptual mine plan and operating framework (mining approach, processing rates, production profiles, cost ranges and schedules); (C) the technical basis and process assumptions (cut-off approach, flowsheet concept and anticipated concentrate specifications); (D) the status and trajectory of permitting and approvals, infrastructure access and other site requirements; (E) market-related assumptions and the Project's sensitivity and leverage to commodity pricing; (F) growth, conversion and expansion opportunities, including planned drilling and other technical programs; (G) the anticipated sequence of future studies, potential financing pathways and indicative timelines; and (H) the Project's strategic positioning relative to regional and policy objectives. Such FLI is identified by, among other things, words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "aims", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "potential", "target", "opportunity", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and similar terminology, as well as statements regarding outcomes that "will", "should" or "would" occur.

Material assumptions underlying the FLI include, but are not limited to: the accuracy of the 2025 MRE; geological continuity; the PEA-level capital/operating cost estimates (with typical PEA accuracy ranges); metallurgical recoveries and process performance consistent with test results to date; availability of labour, equipment and consumables at quoted/priced levels; access to grid power and water on contemplated terms; the ability to obtain land access, permits and approvals (including RECAPE) in a timely manner; tungsten pricing consistent with Argus long-term forecasts or stated sensitivity cases; foreign exchange and inflation consistent with study inputs; and availability of financing on acceptable terms. The Company believes these assumptions are reasonable as of the date hereof, but no assurance can be given that they will prove correct.

The PEA is preliminary in nature and includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves. There is no certainty that the PEA results will be realized. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Any reference to potential production, mine life, NPV, IRR, payback, costs, recoveries, or other economic or technical parameters is preliminary and conceptual.

Key risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the FLI include, but are not limited to: (i) exploration, geological, modelling and grade-continuity risks, including the risk that further work does not confirm Inferred material or resource extensions; (ii) risks that metallurgical performance, WO3 recoveries, concentrate quality or processing costs differ from test work and assumptions; (iii) capital cost escalation, schedule delays, contractor availability and supply-chain constraints; (iv) operating cost inflation (power, reagents, labour, transportation); (v) commodity price and FX volatility (including sustained periods below the Argus long-term or sensitivity prices assumed); (vi) permitting, environmental, social, community, land access and regulatory risks in Portugal (including RECAPE outcomes and permit conditions); (vii) water, tailings and geotechnical/hydrogeological risks inherent in underground operations; (viii) offtake, marketing and market-access risks for tungsten concentrates; (ix) availability and cost of equity, debt or project finance on acceptable terms; (x) changes in laws, regulations, taxes, royalties, or government policies; and (xi) other risks described under "Business Risks" in the Company's most recent MD&A and in other continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+. Readers are urged to carefully review those risk factors, which are expressly incorporated by reference into this cautionary note.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has included certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. These financial measures are not defined under International Financial Reporting Standards (" IFRS ") and should not be considered in isolation. The Company believes that these financial measures, together with financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS, provide investors with an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. The inclusion of these financial measures is meant to provide additional information and should not be used as a substitute for performance measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. These financial measures are not necessarily standard and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers.

Net Present Value (NPV) – is the present value calculation of net profit from operations determined using a particular discount rate. All NPV values stated herein are on an after tax basis.

Internal Rate of Return (IRR) – is a financial metric used to assess an investment's profitability by calculating the annual rate of return that makes the NPV of all cash flows (both positive and negative) equal to zero.

Payback – is calculated in years as the length of time that it takes to pay off the capital costs from annual net profit expected from operations at the Borralha Project.

Initial capital – is the initial capital cost amount required to be expended to construct the mine and tungsten concentrator process equipment and buildings to begin processing mineralized material into saleable tungsten concentrate at commercial quantities according to the life of mine plan at the Borralha Project. This is an estimate accurate to +/-35%.

Sustaining capital – is a supplementary financial measure which reflects cash basis expenditures which are expected to maintain operations and sustain production levels at the Borralha Project.

Capital costs – include the Initial capital and the sustaining capital.

Operating costs – are the costs required to process mineralized material into saleable tungsten concentrate at the Borralha Project. This includes: underground mining; processing and plant operations; general and administrative costs; and site services and infrastructure support. This can be calculated on the unit basis per mtu WO3 produced.

All-In Sustaining Costs (AISC) – are comprised of sustaining capital expenditures and site level costs to support ongoing operations and closure costs. All-in sustaining costs per mtu WO3 is calculated as AISC divided by the amount of mtu WO3 produced during the period that the costs are incurred. All-in sustaining costs capture the important components of the Company's production and related costs and are used by the Company and investors to understand projected cost performance at the Borralha Project.

1 NPV(8%) = net present value at a 8% discount rate. NPV is a Non-GAAP measure; see notes below for additional information regarding NPV. USD = United States dollars. Canadian dollar (CAD) equivalents calculated used a foreign exchange rate of CAD $1.3658/USD.

2 IRR = internal rate of return. IRR is a Non-GAAP measure; see notes below for additional information regarding IRR.

3 mtu/WO3 = metric tonne unit of tungsten; WO3 is tungsten trioxide.

4 Initial capital is a Non-GAAP measure. see notes below for additional information regarding initial capital.

5 Payback is a Non-GAAP measure. see notes below for additional information regarding payback.

6 All-in sustaining cost (AISC); AISC is a Non-GAAP measure; see notes below for additional information regarding AISC.

7 Operating costs are a Non-GAAP measure; see notes below for additional information regarding operating costs.

8 All-in sustaining costs (AISC) is a Non-GAAP measure; see notes below for additional information regarding AISC.

9 Capital costs are a Non-GAAP measure; see notes below for additional information regarding capital costs.







