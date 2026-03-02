403
UK Allows US Use of Bases for Limited Defensive Operations Against Iran
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announces on Sunday that the United Kingdom will permit the United States to access British military bases for what he describes as a “specific and limited defensive purpose,” amid intensifying Iranian missile activity across the Gulf, according to statements cited by reports.
In a statement, Starmer says:
"The United States has requested permission to use British bases for that specific and limited defensive purpose.
"We have taken the decision to accept this request – to prevent Iran firing missiles across the region, killing innocent civilians, putting British lives at risk, and hitting countries that have not been involved,"
He explains that the move is grounded in the principle of collective self-defense alongside long-standing allies, as well as the responsibility to safeguard British citizens.
The escalation follows joint strikes carried out since Saturday by Israel and the United States against Iran, which result in the deaths of several senior Iranian security officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Tehran launches drones and missiles targeting Israel and US-linked positions throughout the region, prompting multiple Gulf nations to close their airspace.
Iranian authorities vow revenge after confirming Khamenei’s death, announce a 40-day mourning period, and appoint an interim governing council until a successor is selected.
Starmer clarifies that Britain does not participate in the offensive campaign against Iran but continues to carry out defensive measures. He states:
"We were not involved in the initial strikes on Iran and we will not join offensive action now.
"But Iran is pursuing a scorched earth strategy - so we are supporting the collective self-defense of our allies and our people in the region, because that is our duty to the British people,"
He adds that this approach is "the best way to eliminate the urgent threat" and to stop the crisis from escalating further.
