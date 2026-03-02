Weekly Horoscope, March 2 To 8: Love, Career, Money, And Health Predictions

Weekly Horoscope for March 2-8, 2026, reveals mixed outcomes in love, career, money and health. With four planets in Aquarius, some zodiac signs may face challenges, while others find growth and new opportunities.

The first week of March, from the 2nd to the 8th, is here. On March 2, Venus will move from Aquarius to Pisces. Besides this, only the Moon will change its sign this week. The big news is the 'Grahan' and 'Angarak' yogas forming in Aquarius due to the Sun, Mars, and Rahu being together. This will impact all zodiac signs. Let's find out how your week will be.

Aries folks, you will get a lot of respect this week. You'll see success in your job and stability in business. You might meet old friends, which will be beneficial. But, be careful, you could have a small tiff with a relative by the weekend. Love life looks great, and you might even get good news from your spouse. Financially, you're in a good spot. Just keep an eye on your mother's health.

Taurus people, you might be planning to start a new business. A big task will get done, making you happy. However, you might not get the support you expect from your life partner, which could be upsetting. You'll get help from the government. Your financial situation is set to improve. It's a good time for traders to make a big investment. You might go on a trip with your family towards the end of the week.

Gemini, you will face some difficulties in your job and business this week. There might be minor disagreements in your married life, and love relationships could fail. But don't worry, everything will be okay by the end of the week. Obstacles might pop up at work. Avoid investing in shares right now, or you could lose money. Health-wise, it's a mixed week. Stay positive. Your reputation will increase in the last few days of the week.

People of this sign will benefit from land and property this week. You'll receive important career-related news. Your bosses will be happy with you at work. Expenses will be high, so be careful. You need to watch out for your opponents. This week is good for your love life. You'll get both support and love from your partner. It's a great time for traders, but invest wisely. A senior family member might fall ill.

Leo, you'll see some financial gains this week. Your colleagues will be ready to help you with all your needs. Your work will expand. Women might face some health issues. Your relationship with your father will be good. Your married life will be happy, and your partner will be in a romantic mood. Professional life will be very busy. If you're in a job, don't be overconfident. If you have an illness, take your medicines on time.

Virgo, you might face some money-related hurdles this week. But it's a good time for family, and you'll get good news. If you're unmarried, your wedding might get fixed. Friendships with female friends will grow stronger. The atmosphere at home will be cheerful. Married life looks good too, and old disputes will reduce. Avoid buying or selling property this week. Don't be careless about your health; get necessary check-ups done.

Libra, you'll make more profit in business this week. People you were expecting help from will come forward to support you. It's a good time for family life. However, some decisions you make now might cause trouble later. You might face disappointment in your love life. If you're making a big decision, definitely consult your family. This week is excellent for your professional life. Your health will be fine.

Scorpio, this week will be relatively okay for you. Students might get big success. You could have arguments with family members on some issues. Your words might deeply hurt someone. Your financial situation will improve by the end of the week. It's not a great time for lovers, so control your speech. People in jobs will find success. Avoid heavy food for better health. Someone in the family might have eye-related problems.

Sagittarius, you might go on a sudden trip this week. You could have disagreements with your parents. Young people will receive marriage proposals. Your partner might give you a surprise. You'll get a promotion at work and your reputation will grow. Any problems with family members won't be fully resolved just yet. Health-wise, this week is good for you. Take care of your mother's health and control what you eat.

Capricorn, you'll build good relationships with many people this week by speaking sweetly. You might visit a relative with your spouse or go on a religious trip. Your love proposals will be successful this week, and your partner's mood will be good. Financially, it's not a great time; money problems will persist all week. You might face some issues at your workplace. Take care of your health.

Aquarius, your expenses will be high at the beginning of the week. You might have ideological differences with your elder siblings. Enemies will increase, but the problems will be resolved in a few days. You'll get to spend time with your family. Your spouse's mood will be in your favour. This is also a good time for love relationships. Try to avoid risky investments. For job-holders, it's an average week. This time will be worrying for blood pressure patients.

Pisces, you'll have a lot of work this week. The atmosphere with your family will be happy. However, you might face some problems because of your children. You could get some unexpected income. You'll have a good relationship with your life partner and spend quality time together. You'll get full support from your partner. It's a good time for love proposals. The week is not very profitable for traders. An old illness might return. The weather will affect your health.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.