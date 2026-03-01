UAE President, Trump Discuss Iranian Strikes, Regional Security

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amidfor the latest regional developments.]

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Donald Trump, President of the United States of America.

During the call, they discussed the blatant Iranian attacks on the territory of the United Arab Emirates and a number of brotherly countries in the region.

The two leaders also reviewed the developments taking place in the region and their implications for regional and international security and peace, and exchanged views on them.

US conflict with Iran

Iran's retaliatory strikes, launched in response to a joint US-Israeli assault on Iran, landed across every major state in the Gulf. Three people were killed by the attacks in the UAE, and loud bangs were heard for a second day in Dubai and Abu Dhabi on Sunday as the air defence system successfully intercepted.

Iran's strikes targeted airports, military installations, ports and hotels across the Gulf. Dubai International Airport and Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport both sustained damage, with one civilian killed and 11 injured across the two sites.

The Daily Mail newspaper reported on Sunday that President Donald Trump suggested the conflict with Iran could go on for the next four weeks.

"It's always been a four-week process. We figured it will be four weeks or so. It's always been about a four-week process so - as strong as it is, it's a big country, it'll take four weeks - or less," the British newspaper quoted Trump as saying.

Trump told the newspaper he remained open to more talks with the Iranians, but did not say if that would happen "soon."

"I don't know," Trump said, according to the report. "They want to talk, but I said you should have talked last week, not this week," he added.



