Zelensky: Iran's Chance For Change Must Be Used Correctly

“We are now closely monitoring every change in the situation around Iran. Ukrainian intelligence, the Foreign Ministry – everyone is involved. We are coordinating with our partners. It is important that this opportunity for change in Iran is used correctly,” Zelensky said.

According to him, the Iranian people have long been virtually alone in their opposition to violence and the regime.

"This regime, which has killed tens of thousands of its own citizens in recent months alone and which has always supported and organized wars in the region, which gave Russia the Shaheds and the technology to produce them, this regime has determined its own fate. It is important to have a clear position of support for people and life. It is important that American determination, the determination of everyone in the world, really works," Zelensky emphasized.

He thanked everyone who is trying to prevent the war from spreading and protecting against attacks from Iran.

"And I also thank everyone who is telling Russia - based on the experience of the Iranian regime - that justice will prevail. Russia must end its war against Ukraine, end it with dignity, and diplomacy has the ability to ensure this. The world is giving Russia a chance for diplomacy – it must be seized. I thank everyone who stands with Ukraine! Thank you to everyone who is helping us!" Zelensky concluded his address.

As reported by Ukrinform, on February 28, the US and Israel launched joint strikes on regime targets in Ira. Iran then attacked US bases in Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Jordan.

Subsequently, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) confirmed that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had died on the morning of February 28.

