GCC Envoys In Washington Condemn Iranian Strikes On Member States
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 1 (KUNA) - Ambassadors of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to the United States expressed, in a statement sent to US Secretary State Marco Rubio on Sunday, their strongest condemnation of the recent Iranian missile attacks targeting GCC countries.
The GCC Ambassadors stressed that Iranian deliberate strikes constitute a flagrant violation of sovereignty and territorial integrity of the affected states, and a direct threat to their security and stability, and a clear breach of international law and UN Charter.
They said "these attacks have endangered the lives of civilians and residents, caused damage to civilian infrastructure, and disrupted air and Maritime navigation, including in and around critical international waterways."
Furthermore, Ambassadors warned that these attacks undermine regional stability, threaten global energy markets, a blatant disregard for international norms, and an unacceptable escalation that destabilizes an already sensitive regions, the statement added.
The ambassadors hold the Iranian Government fully responsible for these acts and reject any justification or pretext for this aggression.
"We unequivocally call on Iran to cease immediately all forms of escalation, to refrain from further violations of sovereignty, and to comply fully with its obligations under international law and UN Charter," they added.
The statement also called the US Government to condemn this aggression in the strongest possible terms.
In this regard, GCC Ambassadors emphasized that the GCC countries remain a cornerstone of global economic stability and international security. Additionally, they highlighted that any infringement upon the sovereignty of one constitutes is a threat to the stability of all.
The statement strongly stressed that GCC states retain their inherent right of self-defence, in consistence with the UN Charter and international law.
"We remain steadfast in our commitment to peace, stability, and the rule of law, and we look to continued international leadership to ensure accountability, and the preservation of regional and international security," statement concluded. (end)
amm
