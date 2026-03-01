403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Zakat House Suspends Iftar Banquets Until Further Notice
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Zakat House announced on Sunday the suspension of the distribution of Iftar banquet meals in order to avoid gatherings and to ensure the safety of those fasting, in light of the current circumstances facing the country.
Acting Director General of Kuwait Zakat House, Dr. Majed Al-Azmi, told KUNA that this step comes as a precautionary measure to safeguard the health of citizens and residents and in adherence to necessary safety procedures, given the regional conditions and developments that require caution and preventive measures.
Dr. Al-Azmi affirmed that the distribution of iftar meals and banquets has been halted until further notice, stressing that this measure is temporary and subject to ongoing evaluation in accordance with regional developments and state decisions in this regard.
He explained that Kuwait Zakat House will continue to carry out its humanitarian mission through alternative channels that ensure assistance reaches its beneficiaries safely and without exposing citizens and residents to risk. (end)
at
Acting Director General of Kuwait Zakat House, Dr. Majed Al-Azmi, told KUNA that this step comes as a precautionary measure to safeguard the health of citizens and residents and in adherence to necessary safety procedures, given the regional conditions and developments that require caution and preventive measures.
Dr. Al-Azmi affirmed that the distribution of iftar meals and banquets has been halted until further notice, stressing that this measure is temporary and subject to ongoing evaluation in accordance with regional developments and state decisions in this regard.
He explained that Kuwait Zakat House will continue to carry out its humanitarian mission through alternative channels that ensure assistance reaches its beneficiaries safely and without exposing citizens and residents to risk. (end)
at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
MEET48 Burned 30% Of The Total Voting Income From“MEET48 Best7” In IDOL Tokens, About 8.7 Million Tokens
CommentsNo comment