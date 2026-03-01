Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Zakat House Suspends Iftar Banquets Until Further Notice


2026-03-01 04:45:32
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Zakat House announced on Sunday the suspension of the distribution of Iftar banquet meals in order to avoid gatherings and to ensure the safety of those fasting, in light of the current circumstances facing the country.
Acting Director General of Kuwait Zakat House, Dr. Majed Al-Azmi, told KUNA that this step comes as a precautionary measure to safeguard the health of citizens and residents and in adherence to necessary safety procedures, given the regional conditions and developments that require caution and preventive measures.
Dr. Al-Azmi affirmed that the distribution of iftar meals and banquets has been halted until further notice, stressing that this measure is temporary and subject to ongoing evaluation in accordance with regional developments and state decisions in this regard.
He explained that Kuwait Zakat House will continue to carry out its humanitarian mission through alternative channels that ensure assistance reaches its beneficiaries safely and without exposing citizens and residents to risk. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

