Saudi Crown Prince, EU Official Mull Regional Escalation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, March 1 (KUNA) -- Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammad bin Salman and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen discussed the latest regional developments on Sunday over the phone.
During the phone conversation, they also tackled the reflection of the current escalation on regional security and stability, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
The European official reiterated the commission's solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures Riyadh is taking to safeguard its sovereignty, security and stability. (end)
